Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers Program

TOLEDO, OH – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting a two-part virtual educational program, “Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: Middle Stage,” on Wednesday May 13 and May 20.

During the educational workshops, caregivers and professionals will provide strategies on how to provide safe and effective care for your loved one. The middle stages of Alzheimer’s are typically the longest and can last for many years. As dementia progresses, the person with Alzheimer’s will require a greater level of care.

Each session is from 3:30- 5 p.m. Pre-registration is required. It is suggested that individuals attend the first session before attending the second session, but it is not required.

The free workshops, which are open to the public, will utilize videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. To register for the programs, call 800.272.3900. Local staff is available during business hours at 419.537.1999.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.