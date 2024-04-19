“Local Author Day” at NB Library Next Thursday 04/25/24

On Thursday, April 25th, the North Baltimore Public Library is having it’s first Local Author Day! At 3 pm, the library will welcome three local children’ authors – Kirstene D. Adkins, author of Oodles from Ottawa, Rachel L. Hackenburg, author of When They All Disappeared from Jerry City, and Jeff Orlowski, author of the Avery Green series from Wayne. They will each share a bit of their stories with kids of all ages and families.

From 4-6 pm, all authors will offer books for sale and signing.

Then at 6 pm, local authors for adults – Nate Aguinaga, author of Connie Armstrong from North Baltimore, Alli Baker, author of the Breaker Heights series from North Baltimore, Margaret Bobb from the NB Area Historical Society and author of The Saga of N. Baltimore’s Company K , Erica Hunt, author of Walking by the Way: Homeschooling in the Light of Eternity from Jerry City, Holly Hartlerode Kirkendall, from the Wood County Museum and author of Ohio’s Infirmary Buildings , Kevin L. Moore, co-author of Unnatural Ohio from Toledo, Peg Trout author of Sisters in War originally from North Baltimore, and S. E. Van Meter, author of What Lies Beyond the Grove from Bloomdale – will bring their stories to the Wolfe Community Room for a lively discussion of how they became authors and what they have written.

Food Trucks will be on site from 4-7 pm including Poppa’s Meals and Not Your Mama’s Grilled Cheese. Thanks to the Friends of the North Baltimore Public Library for sponsoring this event.