SouthWood Township Candidates for Nov. 7.2023

From the Wood County Board of Election website:

Henry Township

Trustee One to be Elected

Andrew Allison North Baltimore 45872 Str 320 Rudolph Rd.

Cliff G. Brumbaugh Cygnet 43413 Str 16864 Oil Center Rd.

Henry Carl Matthes North Baltimore 45872 Str III 1053 Wingston Rd.



Fiscal Officer One to be Elected

Matthew Davis Cygnet 43413 Str 16360 Ohio Oil Rd.

Bloom Township

Trustee One to be Elected

Jim Carter Bloomdale 44817 Str 9407 Oil Center Rd.

Dustin J. Moses Bloomdale 44817 Str 9312 Kunkler Rd.



Fiscal Officer One to be Elected

Robyn Mercer Cygnet 43413

Jackson Township

Trustee One to be Elected

Matthew Sheeks Deshler 43516 Str 22288 Hancock-Wood Co. Line R

Bradley A. Stott Deshler 43516 Str 22015 Reigle Rd.Fiscal Officer One to be Elected

Jane Phillips Custar 43511