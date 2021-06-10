Local students graduate from Heidelberg University

TIFFIN, Ohio (June 9, 2021) – The following students are members of the graduating Class of 2021 at Heidelberg University, graduating on May 16.



A total of 189 undergraduate students received bachelor’s degrees and 78 graduate students received degrees in counseling, education and business administration.



Two students – Leah Cordy, who received her MBA, and Ayanna Hayes, who received her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology – delivered virtual commencement remarks, along with Heidelberg President Robert H. Huntington and Interim Provost Bryan D. Smith.



From Cygnet, OH:



Jace Grossman, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science



From Van Buren, OH:



Lindsay Geiser, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Cum Laude