Lois E. Teatsorth, 89, Findlay, former NB

Lois E. Teatsorth of Findlay passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday morning, March 16, 2024, at Judson Palmer Home.



She was born March 31, 1934, in Hoytville, to George and Leora (Mumy) Ziegler. Lois grew up in North Baltimore and was a 1952 graduate of North Baltimore High School. She married Reed H. Teatsorth, also of North Baltimore, on Dec. 26, 1952, and he preceded her in death in Feb., 2003.



Lois is survived by two daughters, Rita S. Daseke of Findlay and Lee Anne (Steve) Otto of Westerville; son, Neil R. (Barbara) Teatsorth of Toledo; grandchildren, Alyssa (Nate) Lutz of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Ryan Sottoway of Findlay, Ashley (Braden) McMonigal of Fairfield, and Reid (Carter Lynn) Teatsorth of Nahunta, Georgia; and three loving great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Hayes, and Brinley McMonigal.



Lois was widely known for over 70 years of dedication and excellence to her musical gift as an organist in churches that included Findlay’s First Lutheran Church, Hope Temple, and St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. She started playing the organ at the age of 13 at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in North Baltimore. She was 14 years of age when she played the organ at her first wedding. Lois played her final service at the age of 86 in Oct., 2020, at St. Mark’s. The final hymn she played was “Oh Joyous Hallelujah.”



Lois was also widely known as a highly cherished piano teacher for students whose abilities ranged from beginner to accomplished musician. She began teaching students in 1940 at the age of 16 and continued until she left her home and moved to Judson Palmer Home in the spring of 2023. Lois was regularly visited in her home by many of her former students from the many years she taught.



Lois also taught music classes at Hope Temple Christian School in the 1980s and was the worship leader at Zion Christian Fellowship in Columbus for multiple years in the 1990s.



Lois was a loyal and revered member of New Life Assembly of God Church in Findlay. Throughout her life, she maintained strong bonds with members of First Lutheran Church and was accepted with the utmost kindness by the leadership and congregation of St. Mark’s United Methodist.



Throughout her life, our mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt was a passionate follower of Christ. Lois always had the appropriate spiritual response that fulfilled the needs of those seeking her guidance and wisdom. Following her passing, the family has heard from so many who she mentored and inspired spiritually throughout her life. Lois did what the scriptures ask of us. She finished her race. Well done good and faithful servant.



Family and friends are invited to join us Easter weekend to remember Lois and celebrate the risen Christ. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2024, until the time of Lois’ celebration of life at 11 a.m. at New Life Assembly of God, 3120 Norcrest St., Findlay. New Life’s pastor, Dutch VanderVlucht, will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Lois’ name to New Life Assembly of God at the address noted above or Judson Palmer Home, 2911 N. Main St., Findlay, Ohio, 45840.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.