Lola Reynolds to Play in the OHSAA State Golf Tournament; Van Buren Advances

Written/provided by JR Reynolds

The golfing bloodlines of the late great Tom Reynolds continue to flow. Lola Reynolds is the senior captain on the Akron St. Vincent St. Mary golf team. On Thursday, the Lady Irish finished third in the NE Ohio Division II district tournament which qualified them for a spot in the OHSAA Division II state tournament to be held October 14-15. The tournament will be played at The Ohio State University Gray course. Lola is the granddaughter of North Baltimore resident Marge Reynolds and the late Tom Reynolds. She is the daughter of former NB resident Jeff (J.R.) and Marcy Reynolds.

It will be a family reunion of sorts in Columbus. Also advancing to the same tournament is Van Buren. Rhonda Nye, the aunt of Lola and daughter of Tom and Marge is also the coach of the Lady Black Knights. Van Buren won the NW District II tournament earlier this week placing them securely in next week’s field for the third consecutive year. This is the first appearance for the Lady Irish in the school’s history.

The OHSAA state tournament is no stranger to the Reynolds family. Tom was the longtime coach of Findlay High School and took six teams to Columbus including winning the title in 1984. This is his third grandchild to participate in the tournament as his grandsons Drew and Devon Spears played in the tournament in 2003 for the Van Buren Black Knights. This combination has the makings of a spirited family competition.

Congratulations and best of luck to both the Lady Irish and Lady Black Knights golf teams.