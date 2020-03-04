North Baltimore's FREE and LOCAL source for news, sports, information and inspiration.

https://postcard.wowvideotours.com/19611-sand-ridge-road

Looking for a small retreat…. with lots and lots of room.

Look no further, this home is a rare find.

Just over 4,800 sq.ft. of living space on 4.4 acres. Big wrap

around porch. Open foyer with library, living room with

fireplace, eat in kitchen plus formal dining room, home

office, upper level family room and four large bedrooms,

Master bedroom has separate shower, garden tub,

double sinks, two walk-in closets.

Large utility room, partial basement, back up generator,

large wooden deck, fencing, in ground pool, pool house, and

city water.

Separate blacktop drive to two large Morton buildings.

105’ x 60’ and 81’ x 48’. One building has insulated and

heated workshop.

Easy access to SR 235.

Contact Listing Agent

Leisa Zeigler, REALTOR

Call or text 419.350.1406

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.leisaz.com