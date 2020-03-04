https://postcard.wowvideotours.com/19611-sand-ridge-road
Looking for a small retreat…. with lots and lots of room.
Look no further, this home is a rare find.
Just over 4,800 sq.ft. of living space on 4.4 acres. Big wrap
around porch. Open foyer with library, living room with
fireplace, eat in kitchen plus formal dining room, home
office, upper level family room and four large bedrooms,
Master bedroom has separate shower, garden tub,
double sinks, two walk-in closets.
Large utility room, partial basement, back up generator,
large wooden deck, fencing, in ground pool, pool house, and
city water.
Separate blacktop drive to two large Morton buildings.
105’ x 60’ and 81’ x 48’. One building has insulated and
heated workshop.
Easy access to SR 235.
Contact Listing Agent
Leisa Zeigler, REALTOR
Call or text 419.350.1406
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.leisaz.com