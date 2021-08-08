Looking for Boys and Girls interested in Scouting!!!

Advancement, Adventures, Awards, Camping, FUN, Pinewood Derby, Parades, Annual Popcorn Fundraiser, FUN, Learning to Setup Tents, First Aid, How to Properly Use a Knife, FUN, Hiking, How to Properly Start a Fire, Cooking over a Fire, Woodworking Skills, Good Sportsmanship, Cyber Safety, Knot Tying, FUN, Flag Ceremonies, Family, Friendships, Physical Fitness, Community Service, FUN, Den Meetings, Skits, Pack Meetings, Raingutter Regatta, Lock-ins, Field Trips!!!

There is an overabundance of adventures and activities for boys and girls to do in Scouts. Scouts can do as much or as little as they want. We encourage the family to participate as much as they would like in their son’s or daughter’s scouting activities. We do our best to work around your family’s life and activities. We will try to adapt our activities to allow your children to receive the most out of the scouting program. We survived the pandemic by implementing virtual den meetings to comply with CDC guidelines. Locally our goal is to remain a strong organization that continues to guide your children to be their best future selves. As a pack we will do whatever it takes to keep your child’s safety a top priority while still having fun and learning.

In September we will be starting our new scouting year and we would like to see your sons, daughters, grandchildren, nieces and nephews join us in our scouting adventures. Both boys and girls can join Cub scouts starting in kindergarten, but can join at any age. Cub Scouts are from kindergarten to fifth grade and Scouts is from sixth grade to 12th grade.

Cub Scouts is a unique adventure that lets boys and girls be themselves with fun, hands-on learning and achievements while growing into their very best future selves. Cub Scouting is fun for the whole family.

If your son or daughter is interested in joining us on the scouting trail, feel free to contact me by email, text, cell, Facebook or home phone.

JOIN SCOUTS!!! Hope to hear from you soon.

Eric Trout, Cubmaster

419.257.3855 Home Phone

419.262.3967 Cell

eltrout75@gmail.com

www.facebook.com/CubScoutPack372