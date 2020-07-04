Loretta L. Campbell, 79, of Findlay, passed away at 3:06am on Thursday,

July 2, 2020, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was born on

October 10, 1940, in Haneytown, Ohio to the late Fred and Ethel (Cole)

Herringshaw. She married Richard Campbell on February 21, 1959, and he

survives.





Loretta is also survived by her daughters: Dayle Spoon of Fostoria and

Tamora (Dave Unverferth) Campbell of Van Buren; son, Lonnie Campbell of

North Baltimore; grandchildren: Travis Campbell of Findlay and Stephanie

(Aaron) May of Pandora; great-granddaughters: Natalie Long, Preslie May,

and Taylie May; and her sister, Shirley Brown of Florida.



She was preceded in death by her grandson, Thaddeus Campbell; brothers:

Merl, Kenneth, Melvin, Fred, Chuck, and Edward Herringshaw; and sisters:

Dorothy Hosler, Virginia Richmond, Ida Hemler, and Mary Shepherd.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at

SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held

for 2 hours (11:00am-1:00pm) prior to the service. Burial will be in

Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township. Memorial donations may be made to a

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

