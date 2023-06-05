Lots of NEW Events at the Wood County Museum this Summer





This is a FREE community event with: service vehicles, fire trucks, police cruisers, 1st responders, tractors, a safety fair, activities and bounce houses for kids, and a classic car cruise-in, plus so much more!



We will also have a quite sensory room located inside the museum.



Thank you to all of our sponsors: USA Insulation, Edwin & Irma Wolf, Visit Perrysburg, Bates Recycling Inc., Dacor Internet Services, Habitec Security, Grand Finale Cleaning, LLC, The Willows & Briar Hill, UBS Financial, ABATE, Southeastern Equipment Co. Inc., Wright Tire & Automotive.



Food trucks will be on site.



We are looking for antique vehicle, antique fire apparatus, antique law enforcement vehicles as well to come display!

Car cruise-in taking place, new, classic, and antique cars are welcome. A suggested $10 donation to participate in the car cruise-in to help benefit the Wood County Museum to help offset losses from the flood damage.



If you or your business would like to participate with an information table or sponsor, please reach out to the Wood County Museum at Join the Wood County Museum and Safe Communities of Wood County for the first “Cruise-In for a Safe Summer Presented by USA Insulation & Edwin and Irma Wolf” event on June 24, 2023 from 11am-4pm!This is a FREE community event with: service vehicles, fire trucks, police cruisers, 1st responders, tractors, a safety fair, activities and bounce houses for kids, and a classic car cruise-in, plus so much more!We will also have a quite sensory room located inside the museum.Thank you to all of our sponsors: USA Insulation, Edwin & Irma Wolf, Visit Perrysburg, Bates Recycling Inc., Dacor Internet Services, Habitec Security, Grand Finale Cleaning, LLC, The Willows & Briar Hill, UBS Financial, ABATE, Southeastern Equipment Co. Inc., Wright Tire & Automotive.Food trucks will be on site.We are looking for antique vehicle, antique fire apparatus, antique law enforcement vehicles as well to come display!Car cruise-in taking place, new, classic, and antique cars are welcome. A suggested $10 donation to participate in the car cruise-in to help benefit the Wood County Museum to help offset losses from the flood damage.If you or your business would like to participate with an information table or sponsor, please reach out to the Wood County Museum at [email protected] . org or to Safe Communities of Wood County at [email protected] for more details.