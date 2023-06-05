North Baltimore, Ohio

June 5, 2023

Briar Hill Health Update

Lots of NEW Events at the Wood County Museum this Summer

 
We are still closed for tours of the museum. Repairs are ongoing, and we hope to be open again by late Summer 2023!
 
POWERHOUSE UPDATES!
Wood County Maintenance has been hard at work with updating the Powerhouse building. Last month the doors and windows got a fresh coat of paint. Follow our Facebook and Instagram to see more updates!
 
 
MUSIC AT THE MUSEUM
PRESENTED BY VISIT BG OHIO
The Wood County Museum will host a free concert, Music at the Museum Presented by Visit BG Ohio, with LIVE MUSIC on the east wing porch of the historic County Home building on June 8th at 6:00 PM.

The June “Music at the Museum Presented by Visit BG Ohio”, will feature 3 bands: Todd Elson • Jeff Stewart • Chloe & the Steel Strings

Concert-goers are asked to bring chairs or blankets for lawn seating.

Food trucks and yard games will also be onsite.
Featured Food Trucks: Deet’s BBQ, Trip’n Biscuits, & Carosel’s of Toledo

Additional Funding: Visit Perrysburg, Tucker Electric Service, LLC

Support by Friends of the Museum: Lynn and Betty Wineland, Michael and Theresa Marsh, Pamela Deeds, For Keeps, Edwin & Irma Wolf, NAT Transportation, Inc., Dorsy & Kay Sergent, Portage Lions Club, Falcon Plaza Best Western, Cornelia Wagoner, & Charles Davis.

For more information about museum events, visit woodcountyhistory.org or follow the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green, Ohio.
 

Tea Mocktail Workshop with The Summer Kitchen
June 12, 2023 • 6:00PM
Admission: $35/person

Join the Wood County Museum and The Summer Kitchen Girls as we mix up some delicious Tea-Infused Mocktails for Summer Sipping! You’ll learn how to make three tasty drinks & enjoy some appetizers.

Everyone who signs up to attend the class will receive a free limited edition museum tumbler to take home! Perfect for sipping on some summer tea! 

Buy Tea Workshop Tickets Now!
 
Join the Wood County Museum and Safe Communities of Wood County for the first “Cruise-In for a Safe Summer Presented by USA Insulation & Edwin and Irma Wolf” event on June 24, 2023 from 11am-4pm!

This is a FREE community event with: service vehicles, fire trucks, police cruisers, 1st responders, tractors, a safety fair, activities and bounce houses for kids, and a classic car cruise-in, plus so much more!

We will also have a quite sensory room located inside the museum.

Thank you to all of our sponsors: USA Insulation, Edwin & Irma Wolf, Visit Perrysburg, Bates Recycling Inc., Dacor Internet Services, Habitec Security, Grand Finale Cleaning, LLC, The Willows & Briar Hill, UBS Financial, ABATE, Southeastern Equipment Co. Inc., Wright Tire & Automotive.

Food trucks will be on site.

We are looking for antique vehicle, antique fire apparatus, antique law enforcement vehicles as well to come display!
Car cruise-in taking place, new, classic, and antique cars are welcome. A suggested $10 donation to participate in the car cruise-in to help benefit the Wood County Museum to help offset losses from the flood damage.

If you or your business would like to participate with an information table or sponsor, please reach out to the Wood County Museum at [email protected].org or to Safe Communities of Wood County at [email protected] for more details.
Sign Up For the Car Cruise-In!
 
SAVE THE DATE

It’s time to celebrate our grand re-opening!

This year the museum has reimagined the “Gala Fundraiser” as the “Boiler BBQ Bash!” on July 7, 2023 from 6-9pm. We are excited to have a “new” fun summer fundraiser as an in-person event with live music by Nicki D & The Sisters of Thunder, delicious food by City Barbeque, a beer tent, side raffle prizes, online silent auction & more!

 

On December 27, 2022 the Wood County Museum suffered over $50,000 of significant water damage as a result of Christmas weekend storms. Because of this, the Museum has been closed to the public until further notice. This fundraiser will also help with offsetting the lost revenue of admission and event & programing ticket sales. Your support ensures the longevity and success of YOUR award-winning local history museum.

 

Please help us reach our goal to raise $25,000 by becoming an event sponsor, purchasing an event ticket, and by participating in the auction.

Get Event Tickets!
Sponsor the Event!
 

Not yet a member? Join today and support YOUR local museum!

Member benefits: Free Museum Admission, Admission discounts on teas and other programs, Invitations to member-only events, Chanticleer quarterly newsletter, 10% off Gift Shop items, Satisfaction of supporting the educational programs and preservation efforts of the Society.

JOIN TODAY!

