Lots of Wood County Park District Programs During December

Preschoolers in the Parks: Hibernate, Hike or Hunker

Tuesday, December 6; 10:30 – 11:30 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

For ages 3-6, we’ll be discussing a different topic each month. A story and a brief walk afterwards will be a part of the experience. Register the participating child only. Adult companions must remain with children for this program. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Long Nights Full Moon Walk

Tuesday, December 6; 6:30 – 8:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

During this month the winter cold fastens its grip, and nights are at their longest and darkest. Bundle up and enjoy the last full moon of 2022. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Seed Cleaning: Holiday Colors

Tuesday, December 6; 6:00 – 8:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve

Help clean native plant seeds that have been harvested from park district properties. This is an indoor, sit-down activity. All instruction and materials provided. Feel free to dress in holiday colors for added fun! Register at wcparks.org/volunteer

Monthly Mindfulness

Wednesday, December 7; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Base Camp Stories: “There’s nothing to do here;” Raising Ohio Adventure Awareness – Paul Fuzinski

Thursday, December 8; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Paul has traveled all across the United States hiking, climbing mountains, hunting Sasquatch, catching sharks, competing in adventure races and much more. Despite these experiences, he finds captivating adventures in the Northwest Ohio region! Many people think they need to travel to faraway places to find adventure when we have so much to see right here in our own backyards. Paul has set out to dispel the myth that “there’s nothing to do here.” Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

A Heritage Holiday

Saturday, December 10; 1:00 – 4:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Join us to share some seasonal cheer at the Farm’s open house. We’ll have carols played on the player piano, cookie decorating, ornament making and other activities for the whole family. No registration needed. This community event is open to all.

Winter Tree ID

Sunday, December 11; 1:00 – 2:30 pm

Bradner Preserve Nature Center, 11491 Fostoria Road/SR 23, Bradner, OH 43406

Get a closer look at trees without their leaves. Learn how to identify a tree based on its bark and twigs. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Seed Cleaning: Ugly Sweater

Tuesday, December 13; 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Park District Headquarters

Help clean native plant seeds that have been harvested from park district properties. This is an indoor, sit-down activity. All instruction and materials provided. Feel free to dress in the ugliest holiday sweater you can find for added fun! Register at wcparks.org/volunteer

Coffee With the Birds

Wednesday, December 14; 8:00 – 9:30 am

Cedar Creeks Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood, OH 43619

Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! Sponsored by Grindhrs Coffee and Community, we’ll be visiting a different park and starting with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or all monthly programs. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Nature Play: Weaving Craft

Thursday, December 15; 10:00 – 11:00 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Activate your imagination and creativity! Join us in the Nature Play Area for an hour of nature-based exploration and play. This experience is ideal for ages 3 and up. Every week we will focus on a specific outdoor activity or animal. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Art in Park: Upcycled Giftwrap

Fridays, December 16; 7:00 – 9:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Learn how to turn old magazines and paper bags into attractive upcycled gift wrap! Bring your own favorite magazine pages and intact paper bags (or use the ones we have) to create beautiful and inexpensive gift wrapping. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Base Camp Stories: Biking the Pacific Coast for MS – Mike Armstrong

Thursday, December 22; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Over the last few years, Mike has been challenged with several difficult situations and life-changing moments, including loved ones going through crises similar to those afflicted with Multiple Sclerosis. Seeking to put positive energy into an amazing cause, Mike joined the 2022 Pacific Coast Cycling Team as a part of Bike the US for MS campaign, riding from Seattle, Washington to San Diego, California. Hear of Mike’s training, his ride experience, and the impact that was made from him and to him. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Owl Hike

Wednesday, December 28; 6:30 – 8:00 pm

Cedar Creeks Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood, OH 43619

Join us on a night hike to look and listen for these elusive creatures. We’ll be looking and listening for screech and great horned owls. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897