“Loud eating” scientifically proven to be…….

A platform that recommends ways to make life more quiet and peaceful used heart and blood rate increases to prove that eating with your mouth open tops the list of sounds that frustrate people the most. 200 participants’ heart rate and blood pressure levels were measured before and after listening to well-known annoying noises.

A site that recommends ways to live a quieter and more peaceful life is reporting that on average people’s heart rate increases to 135 bpm – an increase of 68% compared to a mid-range average resting heart rate – when listening to people chewing loudly.

The site, SoundProofPros.com, made the discovery after it surveyed 200 members of the American public to conclusively find which noise is the most frustrating. Other annoying noises that were noted to increase heart rate included babies crying (18% increase), dogs barking (28% increase), and people sniffing loudly (26% increase).

The top three annoying noises were named as noisy eaters, cutlery scraping on plates and knuckle-cracking. All three of these increase the heart rate on average by at least half (50%), blood pressure also increased to at least 130/88, which is considered to be within the high blood pressure category*.

On average, the noises were found to increase the participants’ heart rates and blood pressure to:

Loud eating: 135bpm & 136/94 Cutlery scraping on plates: 130 bpm & 130/88 Cracking your knuckles: 120 bpm & 132/89 Clearing the throat: 109 bpm & 129/84 Dogs barking: 102 bpm & 127/84

The full list of annoying noises can be found here: https://soundproofpros.com/noisy-eating/

A normal resting heart rate is between 60 and 100 beats per minute and the ‘normal’ blood pressure reading is 120/80**. Heart rate and blood pressure momentarily increase when angry or stressed***. Sound Proof Pros was able to use this information to test participants to see which noises caused the biggest increase on average, therefore able to conclude which are the most infuriating everyday noises.

Throat clearing and dogs barking are also within the top five. Dogs barking increased the participants heart rate by just under a third (28%), and increased blood pressure to 127/84. Whereas people cracking their knuckles increased heart rate to 120, which is an increase of exactly half (50%).

The top ten also includes babies crying, burping and people kissing. Babies crying increased the heart rate by the least with an increase to just 94 bpm and a heart rate increase of 122/82.

Sound Proof Pros is an informational website that recommends ways to make life more quiet and peaceful. The goal is to give people the tools to learn the basics of soundproofing and give them the peace needed to live their daily life. They have a wide variety of guides on how to make life a little quieter.

David Williams of Sound Proof Pros, said

“It’s not surprising that noisy eating is at the top of the list, I don’t know anyone who enjoys that sound! However, it is rather interesting that babies crying is at the bottom of the list, as it’s a common complaint of ours, usually from neighbors. Good news for any new parents out there!

“We decided to run this study as we regularly receive various queries about different noises people want to block out. We thought it would be interesting to really find out the most infuriating noises, once and for all. Our goal is to help people have a peaceful life and any insights we know and can share is valuable!”