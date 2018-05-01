Louise Hennings, 99, of North Baltimore, passed away at 11:25 a.m., Monday, May 17, 2021, at her residence. She was born on January 18, 1922, in Hancock County to the late Peter and Anna (Gorman) Kleinhenz. She married John W. Hennings, Jr. on October 19, 1957, and he preceded her in death on April 28, 1969.



Louise is survived by her daughters: Teresa (Terry) Wymer of North Baltimore, Laura Hennings of Reno, NV, Sharon Frankin of Risingsun, Betty (Ron) Meggitt of North Baltimore, Mary Hennings of Perrysburg and Jody (Brent) Boudrie of Findlay; grandchildren: Lucas (Cassie) Wymer, Eric Wymer, Rachel Wymer, John (Therese) Gordon, Amy L. Mason, David (Jennifer) Meggitt, Andy (Stephanie) Meggitt, Kevin (Mindy) Meggitt, Nicholas (Sarah) Hennings Simmons, Chad Bretz and Gary (Stacey) Bretz; great-grandchildren: Alex Mason, Ian Mason, Josh Meggitt, Zach Meggitt, Drew Meggitt, Emeri Meggitt, Makenna Meggitt, Sydney Meggitt, Courtney Bretz, Morgan Bretz, Gavyn Bretz, Owen Bretz, Jasmine Bretz, Kennedy Bretz, David Bretz, Beckett Wymer and Bexley Wymer; step- great-grandchildren: Adalynn Reynolds and Kennedy Reynolds; great-great-grandchildren: Grayson Bretz-Dick, Wyatt Bretz-Dick, Nollie Bretz-Nelson; brother, James Kleinhenz.



She was also preceded in death by her sisters: Elnor Kleinhenz, Mary Jane Hall and Rita Stahl; brothers: Robert Kleinhenz and Raymond Kleinhenz.



Louise was a retired Farmer, and prior to farming was an in home Care Giver. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Rosary Altar Society, and Church Council. She was also a member of the Henry Township Homemakers, Farm Bureau Council, Wood County Cowbells and Wood County Hospital Guild. She also volunteered for St. Vincent DePaul and served on the Wood County Election Board. Louise enjoyed quilting, cooking, mowing, and riding her horse. She had an admiration for bird houses and earrings.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 21, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore. Father Art Niewiadomski Celebrant. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.