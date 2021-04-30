Love Makes a Family

(BPT) – What makes a family? Ask people across the country and one answer stands out: Love. This single word is what it means to be a mother. From care and compassion to encouragement and support, every family grows stronger through the endless love a mother provides.

A mom can be anyone who loves without bounds. This Mother’s Day, remember all the moms in your life — birth mom, adopted mom, step mom, grandma, aunt— who stepped in and stepped up. That includes the supermoms doing it all, especially this past year. Here are some ideas that are sure to touch her heart and make her smile:

Colorful flowers

Just like she brightens your day, you can do the same with colorful Mother’s Day flowers from 1-800-Flowers.com. If you know her favorite kind of flower, choose an arrangement featuring that variety to really show you are listening and care about her interests. To make the gift extra special, check out their One-of-a-Kind Bouquets, specially created by local florists to create luxurious, hand-curated designs that will surely impress.

Gratitude collection

Want a fun project that the whole family can do together? Cut colorful construction paper into 1-inch strips and write down different things you love about Mom or why you’re thankful for her. Then either loop and tape each piece together to make a decorative chain or fold into a jar so she can pull out each compliment one by one.

Sweet & savory treats

Whether she craves chocolate-dipped strawberries, fresh fruit or meat and cheese pairings, there are indulgent food gift baskets to fit any personality. Give her a reason to enjoy something she loves without the task of purchasing and preparing it!

Perfect plants

For the mom who loves all things green or blooming, consider sending a plant. Succulent gardens are on trend and low-maintenance, so it’s easy for Mom to enjoy them month after month. Lilies and lavender are other popular picks, but feel free to get what you think she’d enjoy most. Trends aside, you know her best.

Creative cards

It might sound simple, but a card is a small gesture with meaningful impact. This is especially true if you take time to write a heartfelt note. Share a favorite memory and tell her why she’s so special.

There’s no better time to celebrate moms everywhere. Because there are #NoLimitsonLove, make sure you show every mother figure in your life you care this Mother’s Day.