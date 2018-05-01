LuAnn Palmer, age 64, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

She was born on October 26, 1955 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Larry & Janet (McPherson) Shaffer. LuAnn married Robert J. Palmer on September 27, 1980 in Cygnet, Ohio; he preceded her in passing on April 8, 2020.

Surviving LuAnn are her parents, Larry & Janet Shaffer of Cygnet; sons, Jamie (Jessica) Palmer, Jeremy (Heidi) Palmer, both of Bowling Green; daughters, Bobbi (William) Garner of Bradner, Laura (Joseph) Bailey of Jerry City, Laura Russell of Bowling Green, Beth Ann Braucksieck of Bowling Green, Danielle Palmer of Rudolph; brothers, Doug (Sue) Shaffer of Cygnet, Tim (Carrie) Shaffer of Toledo; 23 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Logan Russell.

LuAnn was a 1973 graduate of Elmwood High School, worked as a Clerk at the Wood County Auditor’s Office, and then was the Bookkeeper for many years at their family owned business, Bob Palmer and Son Excavating. She was a member of the Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Dowling, and a member of the Portage Cove and Park Marina. Among many hobbies she enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, event planning, camping, fishing, boating, spending a lot of time at the lake, and her greatest love in life was her family.

Due to the Corona Virus the family will be having a Private Graveside Celebration of Life Service to honor both Robert & LuAnn with Pastor Tom Zulick & Reverend Julie Parsell officiating.

For anyone who would like to watch their service may do so on Barndt Funeral Home’s Facebook Page where there will be a live streaming of the service starting at 1 PM on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

A Public Celebration of Life Service for Robert & LuAnn will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the family of Robert & LuAnn. On-line condolences may be sent to Robert’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.