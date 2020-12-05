NBX WaterShedsun
Lucas County Auditor Falls for Scam

 

BBB has warned businesses for years about the Business Email Compromise (BEC) scam. News that the Lucas County Auditor’s office lost $ 600,000 to this scam is just the latest example of how terrible this scam works. Companies lose millions of dollars to this scam every year and it is increasing dramatically!

It is imperative that all employees responsible for company (and government) funds adopt responsible procedures to verify email requests for fund transfers. For example, one bank has a firm policy that, whenever it receives an email asking transfer of significant money, the responsible person MUST telephone the billing agency and confirm the request and the address. This simple procedure would prevent most of these scams. But company employees do not understand how skilled the criminals are and they simply assume the requests are legitimate.

In 2019 BBB issued an international alert on the BEC scam, “Is That Email Really From The Boss.” It gives multiple examples of how this scam works and hoe it can be prevented. The alert is at this link:

https://www.bbb.org/article/news-releases/20728-is-that-email-really-from-the-boss-a-bbb-study-of-business-email-compromise-scams

 

We encourage companies to adopt careful procedures to prevent this scam!

