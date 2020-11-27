LUCAS COUNTY: Construction Update 11/27

Interstate 75 widening and reconstruction – I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street, Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023. New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts Ramp from Buck Road to northbound I-75 will be closed for reconstruction beginning Friday, December 4 through July 2021.

will be closed for reconstruction beginning Friday, December 4 through July 2021. Northbound I-75, between Nebraska Ave. and Collingwood Blvd. , will be reduced to one lane for the northbound traffic pattern switch on Saturday, December 5.

, will be reduced to one lane for the northbound traffic pattern switch on Saturday, December 5. Southbound I-75, between Collingwood Blvd. and Erie St. , may be reduced to one lane for bridge deck repair on Saturday, December 5. Continuing Work South Avenue at Sumner Street is closed on the northern half of the intersection for drainage work through early December . South Avenue traffic will be maintained by temporary signals. Sumner Street detour: Knower Street to Courtland Avenue to South Avenue

is closed on the northern half of the intersection for drainage work through . South Avenue traffic will be maintained by temporary signals. South Avenue entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through summer 2021. Detour: Northbound I-75 to Detroit Avenue back to I-75 southbound

is closed through summer 2021. Inbound SR 25/AW Trail near Nebraska Avenue will be reduced to one lane through fall 2021. Southbound/outbound State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail will be reduced to one 10-foot lane between I-75 and City Park for reconstruction of Collingwood on-ramp and AW Trail through fall 2021. Nebraska Avenue is closed over I-75 between Division Street and Erie Street for bridge replacement through April 2022. Detour: Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard to Nebraska Avenue

is closed over I-75 between Division Street and Erie Street for bridge replacement through April 2022. Ramp from northbound/inbound Anthony Wayne Trail to northbound I-75 is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022. Detour: Anthony Wayne Trail to Washington Street to northbound I-75.

is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022. Ramp from southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail to southbound I-75 is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022. Detour: Washington Street to Dorr Street to Collingwood Boulevard to southbound I-75.

is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022.