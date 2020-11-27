LUCAS COUNTY: Construction Update 11/27

LUCAS COUNTY: Highway Construction Update
Interstate 75 widening and reconstruction – I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street, Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023.
New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts
Continuing Work
Southbound Interstate 280, between Front St. and Greenbelt Pkwy., Toledo, may experience lane restrictions for roadway weather sensor tower maintenance on Tuesday, December 1.
Interstate 475 widening and interchange construction – I-475 between Angola Road and Bancroft Street, Toledo, will be two lanes in each direction for widening work and interchange construction at Dorr Street. Local streets will experience traffic impacts. Estimated completion: August 2021.
Continuing Work
Additional restrictions will be announced.
U.S. Route 20/Central Avenue at I-475, Toledo, may experience lane restrictions for pavement marking research on Wednesday, December 2. Research conducted by University of Akron.
U.S. Route 20A, between Weckerly Road and Airport Highway, Monclova/Swanton Township, may experience lane restrictions for finish work. Estimated completion: early December.
State Route 2/Anthony Wayne High Level Bridge dehumidification – The High-Level Bridge between Broadway Street and Clark Street, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions for bridge dehumidification work. Estimated completion: mid-December.
State Route 64/Waterville Bridge replacement work is complete.
State Route 65/Oak Street, between Fassett Street and Buckzo Street, Toledo, may experience lane restrictions for finish work. Estimated completion: mid-December.
Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement maintenance throughout the year.
**All work is weather permitting.**