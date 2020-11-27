NBX WaterShedsun
LUCAS COUNTY: Construction Update 11/27

LUCAS COUNTY: Highway Construction Update

I-75_small 

Interstate 75 widening and reconstruction – I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street, Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023.

 

New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts

  • Ramp from Buck Road to northbound I-75 will be closed for reconstruction beginning Friday, December 4 through July 2021.
  • Northbound I-75, between Nebraska Ave. and Collingwood Blvd., will be reduced to one lane for the northbound traffic pattern switch on Saturday, December 5.
  • Southbound I-75, between Collingwood Blvd. and Erie St., may be reduced to one lane for bridge deck repair on Saturday, December 5.

 

Continuing Work

  • South Avenue at Sumner Street is closed on the northern half of the intersection for drainage work through early December. South Avenue traffic will be maintained by temporary signals.
    • Sumner Street detour: Knower Street to Courtland Avenue to South Avenue
  • South Avenue entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through summer 2021.
    • Detour: Northbound I-75 to Detroit Avenue back to I-75 southbound
  • Inbound SR 25/AW Trail near Nebraska Avenue will be reduced to one lane through fall 2021.
  • Southbound/outbound State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail will be reduced to one 10-foot lane between I-75 and City Park for reconstruction of Collingwood on-ramp and AW Trail through fall 2021.
  • Nebraska Avenue is closed over I-75 between Division Street and Erie Street for bridge replacement through April 2022.
    • Detour: Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard to Nebraska Avenue
  • Ramp from northbound/inbound Anthony Wayne Trail to northbound I-75 is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022.
    • Detour: Anthony Wayne Trail to Washington Street to northbound I-75.
  • Ramp from southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail to southbound I-75 is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022.
    • Detour: Washington Street to Dorr Street to Collingwood Boulevard to southbound I-75.
I-280_small 

Southbound Interstate 280, between Front St. and Greenbelt Pkwy., Toledo, may experience lane restrictions for roadway weather sensor tower maintenance on Tuesday, December 1.

I-475_small 

Interstate 475 widening and interchange construction – I-475 between Angola Road and Bancroft Street, Toledo, will be two lanes in each direction for widening work and interchange construction at Dorr Street. Local streets will experience traffic impacts. Estimated completion: August 2021.

 

Continuing Work

  • Hill Avenue and Dorr Street between Holland-Sylvania Road and McCord Road will experience intermittent, temporary closures for overhead bridge work. Flaggers will maintain traffic control.
    • Detour: King Road to Bancroft Street to Holland-Sylvania Road

Additional restrictions will be announced. 

US 20_large 

U.S. Route 20/Central Avenue at I-475, Toledo, may experience lane restrictions for pavement marking research on Wednesday, December 2. Research conducted by University of Akron.

US 20A_small 

U.S. Route 20A, between Weckerly Road and Airport HighwayMonclova/Swanton Township, may experience lane restrictions for finish work. Estimated completion: early December.

State Route 2/Anthony Wayne High Level Bridge dehumidification – The High-Level Bridge between Broadway Street and Clark Street, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions for bridge dehumidification work. Estimated completion: mid-December.

State Route 64/Waterville Bridge replacement work is complete.

State Route 65/Oak Street, between Fassett Street and Buckzo Street, Toledo, may experience lane restrictions for finish work. Estimated completion: mid-December.

Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement maintenance throughout the year.

**All work is weather permitting.**

