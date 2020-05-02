Lucas County Construction Update – May 2

Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined

Lucas County Weekly Construction Update

Interstate 75 widening and bridge work (PIDs 93594, 93592) – Interstate 75 between Buck Rd. and Monroe St. will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023

New Impacts/Announcements

Northbound I-75 under Nebraska Ave. has a height restriction of 13’ 9” through September for bridge replacement.

Continuing Work

Northbound AW Trail will be reduced to one lane and southbound AW Trail ramp to southbound I-75 and northbound I-75 exit ramp to Downtown Toledo (Exit 201B) will be closed overnight, 7pm-6am, Monday, April 27 through Tuesday, April 28 for Nebraska Ave. bridge beam removal.

will be reduced to one lane and and will be closed overnight, 7pm-6am, Monday, April 27 through Tuesday, April 28 for Nebraska Ave. bridge beam removal. Northbound AW Trail and northbound I-75 exit ramp to Downtown Toledo (Exit 201B) will be closed overnight, 7pm-6am, Wednesday, April 29 through Friday, May 1 for Nebraska Ave. bridge beam removal.

and will be closed overnight, 7pm-6am, Wednesday, April 29 through Friday, May 1 for Nebraska Ave. bridge beam removal. Southbound I-75 exit ramp to South Ave. (Exit 200) is closed through July for ramp reconstruction. Detour: Southbound I-75; Miami St. (Exit 199A); Northbound I-75; South Ave. (Exit 200)

is closed through July for ramp reconstruction. Collingwood Blvd. entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through summer. Detour: Collingwood Blvd. to Erie St. to Washington St. to SR 25 back to southbound I-75

is closed through summer. Emerald Ave. and Segur Ave. are closed under I-75 through summer.

and are closed under I-75 through summer. South Ave. entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through December. Detour: Northbound I-75 to Detroit Ave. back to I-75 southbound

is closed through December. Nebraska Ave. is closed over I-75 between Division St. and Erie St. for bridge replacement through April 2022. Detour: Erie St. to Collingwood Blvd. to Nebraska Ave.

is closed over I-75 between Division St. and Erie St. for bridge replacement through April 2022.

Interstate 280 Veterans’ Glass City Skyway resurfacing (PID 106163) – I-280 between Greenbelt Pkwy. and Seaman Rd. will experience lane restrictions through October 2021 for resurfacing. Additional lane and ramp closures will be announced.

New Impacts/Announcements

Southbound I-280 reduced to one lane between Manhattan Blvd. and Starr Ave., Friday, May 1, 4am-1pm for a deck pour.

Interstate 475 widening and interchange construction (PID 88084) – Interstate 475 between Angola Rd. and Bancroft St. will be two lanes in each direction through summer 2021 for widening work and interchange construction at Dorr St. Local streets will experience traffic impacts.

Continuing Work

Westbound Dorr St. is closed between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd. through October. Detour:Holland-Sylvania Rd. to Bancroft St. to McCord Rd. back to Dorr St.

is closed between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd. through October. Westbound Dorr St. closed 2000’ west of McCord Rd. for reconstruction. Detour: Northbound Holland-Sylvania Rd. to westbound Bancroft St. to southbound King Ave.

closed 2000’ west of McCord Rd. for reconstruction. Northbound McCord Rd. closed 2000’ north and south of Dorr St. for reconstruction. Detour: Northbound McCord Rd. to westbound Nebraska Ave. to northbound King Rd. to eastbound Bancroft St.

closed 2000’ north and south of Dorr St. for reconstruction. Hill Ave. and Dorr St. between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd. will experience intermittent, temporary closures for overhead bridge work. Flaggers will maintain traffic control.

Additional restrictions will be announced.

*NEW*

US Route 23 barrier wall replacement – US 23 exit ramp to Monroe St. will experience width restrictions for barrier wall replacement through Friday, May 8.

US Route 23 ditch cleaning – US 23 will experience lane restrictions between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and Monroe St., including the Monroe St. off ramp, for ditch cleaning through Friday, May 8.

State Route 2/Anthony Wayne High Level Bridge dehumidification (PID 101556) – The High Level Bridge will experience lane restrictions between Broadway Street and Clark Street through June 2020 for bridge dehumidification work.

State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail bridge replacement (PID 85266) – State Route 25/AW Trail will experience lane restrictions between Western Ave. and Collingwood Blvd. through summer 2020 for bridge replacement over the railroad.

Continuing Work

Inbound/northbound AW Trail reduced to one lane

Outbound/southbound AW Trail remains two lanes

Emerald Ave. closed between Vinton St. and AW Trail

City Park Ave. closed between Greene St. and AW Trail

State Route 64/Waterville Bridge replacement (PID 92088) – State Route 64 may experience lane restrictions for bridge construction over the Maumee River. Memorial Park in Waterville is closed. Additional restrictions may be announced.

State Route 65/Oak St. bridge replacement (PID 102953) – State Route 65/Oak St. will experience lane restrictions between Fassett St. and Buckzo St. Bi-directional traffic is being maintained by a traffic signal. Earl St. at Oak St. is closed. Pedestrian access is maintained.

State Route 184/Alexis Rd. traffic signal upgrades and minor widening (PID 107164) – SR 184/Alexis Rd., Acres Rd., and Elliott Dr. will experience lane restrictions for minor widening and traffic signal installation through August. Additional restrictions may be announced.

Various Routes (PID 101096) – Various routes may experience lane restrictions, maintained by flaggers, in Lucas and Wood counties for bridge deck sealings through May.

Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement maintenance throughout the year.

**All work is weather permitting.**

For more information contact:

The District Two Public Information Office at

(419) 373-4428

or email [email protected]

Know Before You Go! For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.

Interstate 75 widening and bridge work (PIDs 93594, 93592) – Interstate 75 between Buck Rd. and Monroe St. will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023

New Impacts/Announcements

Northbound I-75 under Nebraska Ave. has a height restriction of 13’ 9” through September for bridge replacement.

Continuing Work

Northbound AW Trail will be reduced to one lane and southbound AW Trail ramp to southbound I-75 and northbound I-75 exit ramp to Downtown Toledo (Exit 201B) will be closed overnight, 7pm-6am, Monday, April 27 through Tuesday, April 28 for Nebraska Ave. bridge beam removal.

will be reduced to one lane and and will be closed overnight, 7pm-6am, Monday, April 27 through Tuesday, April 28 for Nebraska Ave. bridge beam removal. Northbound AW Trail and northbound I-75 exit ramp to Downtown Toledo (Exit 201B) will be closed overnight, 7pm-6am, Wednesday, April 29 through Friday, May 1 for Nebraska Ave. bridge beam removal.

and will be closed overnight, 7pm-6am, Wednesday, April 29 through Friday, May 1 for Nebraska Ave. bridge beam removal. Southbound I-75 exit ramp to South Ave. (Exit 200) is closed through July for ramp reconstruction. Detour: Southbound I-75; Miami St. (Exit 199A); Northbound I-75; South Ave. (Exit 200)

is closed through July for ramp reconstruction. Collingwood Blvd. entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through summer. Detour: Collingwood Blvd. to Erie St. to Washington St. to SR 25 back to southbound I-75

is closed through summer. Emerald Ave. and Segur Ave. are closed under I-75 through summer.

and are closed under I-75 through summer. South Ave. entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through December. Detour: Northbound I-75 to Detroit Ave. back to I-75 southbound

is closed through December. Nebraska Ave. is closed over I-75 between Division St. and Erie St. for bridge replacement through April 2022. Detour: Erie St. to Collingwood Blvd. to Nebraska Ave.

is closed over I-75 between Division St. and Erie St. for bridge replacement through April 2022.

Interstate 280 Veterans’ Glass City Skyway resurfacing (PID 106163) – I-280 between Greenbelt Pkwy. and Seaman Rd. will experience lane restrictions through October 2021 for resurfacing. Additional lane and ramp closures will be announced.

New Impacts/Announcements

Southbound I-280 reduced to one lane between Manhattan Blvd. and Starr Ave., Friday, May 1, 4am-1pm for a deck pour.

Interstate 475 widening and interchange construction (PID 88084) – Interstate 475 between Angola Rd. and Bancroft St. will be two lanes in each direction through summer 2021 for widening work and interchange construction at Dorr St. Local streets will experience traffic impacts.

Continuing Work

Westbound Dorr St. is closed between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd. through October. Detour:Holland-Sylvania Rd. to Bancroft St. to McCord Rd. back to Dorr St.

is closed between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd. through October. Westbound Dorr St. closed 2000’ west of McCord Rd. for reconstruction. Detour: Northbound Holland-Sylvania Rd. to westbound Bancroft St. to southbound King Ave.

closed 2000’ west of McCord Rd. for reconstruction. Northbound McCord Rd. closed 2000’ north and south of Dorr St. for reconstruction. Detour: Northbound McCord Rd. to westbound Nebraska Ave. to northbound King Rd. to eastbound Bancroft St.

closed 2000’ north and south of Dorr St. for reconstruction. Hill Ave. and Dorr St. between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd. will experience intermittent, temporary closures for overhead bridge work. Flaggers will maintain traffic control.

Additional restrictions will be announced.

*NEW*

US Route 23 barrier wall replacement – US 23 exit ramp to Monroe St. will experience width restrictions for barrier wall replacement through Friday, May 8.

US Route 23 ditch cleaning – US 23 will experience lane restrictions between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and Monroe St., including the Monroe St. off ramp, for ditch cleaning through Friday, May 8.

State Route 2/Anthony Wayne High Level Bridge dehumidification (PID 101556) – The High Level Bridge will experience lane restrictions between Broadway Street and Clark Street through June 2020 for bridge dehumidification work.

State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail bridge replacement (PID 85266) – State Route 25/AW Trail will experience lane restrictions between Western Ave. and Collingwood Blvd. through summer 2020 for bridge replacement over the railroad.

Continuing Work

Inbound/northbound AW Trail reduced to one lane

Outbound/southbound AW Trail remains two lanes

Emerald Ave. closed between Vinton St. and AW Trail

City Park Ave. closed between Greene St. and AW Trail

State Route 64/Waterville Bridge replacement (PID 92088) – State Route 64 may experience lane restrictions for bridge construction over the Maumee River. Memorial Park in Waterville is closed. Additional restrictions may be announced.

State Route 65/Oak St. bridge replacement (PID 102953) – State Route 65/Oak St. will experience lane restrictions between Fassett St. and Buckzo St. Bi-directional traffic is being maintained by a traffic signal. Earl St. at Oak St. is closed. Pedestrian access is maintained.

State Route 184/Alexis Rd. traffic signal upgrades and minor widening (PID 107164) – SR 184/Alexis Rd., Acres Rd., and Elliott Dr. will experience lane restrictions for minor widening and traffic signal installation through August. Additional restrictions may be announced.

Various Routes (PID 101096) – Various routes may experience lane restrictions, maintained by flaggers, in Lucas and Wood counties for bridge deck sealings through May.

Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement maintenance throughout the year.

**All work is weather permitting.**

For more information contact:

The District Two Public Information Office at

(419) 373-4428

or email [email protected]