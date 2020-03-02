Lucas County Construction Update

Interstate 75 *UPDATE* I-75 Widening and Bridge Work Projects 277-18/PID 93594 and 108-19/PID 93592 Through Fall 2023 Lane restrictions on I-75 between Buck Rd. and Monroe St. for major reconstruction Nightly ramp and lane closures possible on I-75 between Buck Rd. and Monroe St. Monday, March 9 through Friday, March 13 Southbound I-75 reduced to one lane between Dorr St. and Erie St. Northbound I-75 reduced to one lane between Collingwood Blvd. (Exit 201A) and Nebraska Ave. Overnight ramp closure from northbound I-75 to Downtown (Exit 201B) – one night only; watch social media for specific closure date Tuesday, March 10 Broadway St. closed between Segur Ave. and Newton St. Detour: Western Ave.; SR 25/AW Trail Through mid-April, daily 7am-7pm Lane restrictions possible for overhead lighting installation Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 SR 25/AW Trail reduced to one lane under Nebraska Ave. Thursday, March 19 through Wednesday, March 25 Broadway St. closed between Segur Ave. and Newton St. Inbound to downtown open daily 6am-9am for morning commute traffic Detour: Western Ave.; SR 25/AW Trail Monday, March 23 through April 2022 Nebraska Ave. closed between Division St. and Erie St. for bridge replacement over I-75 Detour: Erie St.; Collingwood Blvd.; Nebraska Ave. Through Summer Lane restrictions possible on Broadway St. between Newton St. and Segur Ave. for overhead work

Ramp closed from Collingwood Blvd. to southbound I-75 Detour: Collingwood Blvd.; Erie St.; Washington St.; SR 25; southbound I-75

Emerald Ave. and Segur Ave. under I-75 closed. Seek alternate route. Through December Ramp closed from South Ave. to southbound I-75 Detour: Northbound I-75; Detroit Ave. (Exit 203B); Southbound I-75 Through Fall 2023 I-75 reduced to two 11-foot lanes in each direction between Monroe St. and Buck Rd.