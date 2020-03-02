Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined
Lucas County Construction Update
Interstate 75
*UPDATE*
I-75 Widening and Bridge Work
Projects 277-18/PID 93594 and 108-19/PID 93592
Through Fall 2023
Lane restrictions on I-75 between Buck Rd. and Monroe St. for major reconstruction
Nightly ramp and lane closures possible on I-75 between Buck Rd. and Monroe St.
Monday, March 9 through Friday, March 13
Southbound I-75 reduced to one lane between Dorr St. and Erie St.
Northbound I-75 reduced to one lane between Collingwood Blvd. (Exit 201A) and Nebraska Ave.
Overnight ramp closure from northbound I-75 to Downtown (Exit 201B) – one night only; watch social media for specific closure date
Tuesday, March 10
Broadway St. closed between Segur Ave. and Newton St.
Detour: Western Ave.; SR 25/AW Trail
Through mid-April, daily 7am-7pm
Lane restrictions possible for overhead lighting installation
Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20
SR 25/AW Trail reduced to one lane under Nebraska Ave.
Thursday, March 19 through Wednesday, March 25
Broadway St. closed between Segur Ave. and Newton St.
Inbound to downtown open daily 6am-9am for morning commute traffic
Detour: Western Ave.; SR 25/AW Trail
Monday, March 23 through April 2022
Nebraska Ave. closed between Division St. and Erie St. for bridge replacement over I-75
Detour: Erie St.; Collingwood Blvd.; Nebraska Ave.
Through Summer
Through December
Through Fall 2023
I-75 reduced to two 11-foot lanes in each direction between Monroe St. and Buck Rd.
Interstate 280
*NEW WORK*
Veterans Glass City Skyway Resurfacing
Project 625-19/PID 106163
Monday, March 16 through October 2021
Lane restrictions possible on I-280 between Greenbelt Pkwy. and Seaman St.
Additional lane and ramp restrictions will be announced
Interstate 475
Widening and Interchange Construction
Project 470-19/PID 88084
Through Summer 2021
Overnight lane restrictions possible on I-475 between Airport Hwy. and Bancroft St.
Short term road closures possible on Hill Ave. and Dorr St. between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd. for overhead bridge beam removal
Traffic maintained by flaggers
Through October
Additional restrictions will be announced
State Route 2/Anthony Wayne High Level Bridge
Bridge Dehumidification Project
Project 3001-18/PID 101556
Through June
Lane restrictions possible between Broadway St. and Clark St.
State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail
Bridge Replacement
Project 142-18/PID 85266
Through Summer
Lane restrictions on SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail between Western Ave. and Collingwood Blvd.
Through Spring
Additional lane restrictions may be announced
State Route 64
Waterville Bridge Replacement
Through September
Lane restrictions possible
One weekend closure will be announced (dates TBA)
Memorial Park remains closed through October
State Route 65/Oak St.
Bridge Replacement
Project 571-19/PID 102953
Through November
Lane restrictions possible between Fassett St. and Buckzo St.
Additional restrictions will be announced
Pedestrian access maintained
State Route 184/Alexis Rd.
Traffic Signal Upgrades and Minor Widening
Project 449-19/PID 107164
Through July
Daily lane restrictions possible on SR 184/Alexis Rd., Acres Rd. and Elliott Dr.
Additional restrictions may be announced
Various Routes District-wide
Guardrail, Lighting & Pavement Marking Maintenance
Projects 19-1042/PID 107985 and 19-1034/107984
Through December 2020
Lane restrictions possible district-wide
**All work is weather permitting.**
For more information contact:
The District Two Public Information Office at
(419) 373-4428
or email [email protected]