Oct. 2018 Update

Lucas County Construction Update

Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined

Lucas County Construction Update

75 

Interstate 75

*UPDATE*

I-75 Widening and Bridge Work

Projects 277-18/PID 93594 and 108-19/PID 93592

Through Fall 2023

Lane restrictions on I-75 between Buck Rd. and Monroe St. for major reconstruction

Nightly ramp and lane closures possible on I-75 between Buck Rd. and Monroe St.

 

Monday, March 9 through Friday, March 13

Southbound I-75 reduced to one lane between Dorr St. and Erie St.

Northbound I-75 reduced to one lane between Collingwood Blvd. (Exit 201A) and Nebraska Ave.

Overnight ramp closure from northbound I-75 to Downtown (Exit 201B) – one night only; watch social media for specific closure date

 

Tuesday, March 10

Broadway St. closed between Segur Ave. and Newton St.

Detour: Western Ave.; SR 25/AW Trail

 

Through mid-April, daily 7am-7pm

Lane restrictions possible for overhead lighting installation

 

Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20

SR 25/AW Trail reduced to one lane under Nebraska Ave.

 

Thursday, March 19 through Wednesday, March 25

Broadway St. closed between Segur Ave. and Newton St.

Inbound to downtown open daily 6am-9am for morning commute traffic

Detour: Western Ave.; SR 25/AW Trail

 

Monday, March 23 through April 2022

Nebraska Ave. closed between Division St. and Erie St. for bridge replacement over I-75

Detour: Erie St.; Collingwood Blvd.; Nebraska Ave.

 

Through Summer

  • Lane restrictions possible on Broadway St. between Newton St. and Segur Ave. for overhead work
  • Ramp closed from Collingwood Blvd. to southbound I-75 Detour: Collingwood Blvd.; Erie St.; Washington St.; SR 25; southbound I-75
  • Emerald Ave. and Segur Ave. under I-75 closed. Seek alternate route.

 

Through December

  • Ramp closed from South Ave. to southbound I-75 Detour: Northbound I-75; Detroit Ave. (Exit 203B); Southbound I-75

 

Through Fall 2023

I-75 reduced to two 11-foot lanes in each direction between Monroe St. and Buck Rd.

280 

Interstate 280

*NEW WORK*

Veterans Glass City Skyway Resurfacing

Project 625-19/PID 106163

Monday, March 16 through October 2021

Lane restrictions possible on I-280 between Greenbelt Pkwy. and Seaman St.

Additional lane and ramp restrictions will be announced

I 475 

Interstate 475

Widening and Interchange Construction

Project 470-19/PID 88084

Through Summer 2021

Overnight lane restrictions possible on I-475 between Airport Hwy. and Bancroft St.

Short term road closures possible on Hill Ave. and Dorr St. between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd. for overhead bridge beam removal

Traffic maintained by flaggers

 

Through October

  • Westbound Dorr St. closed between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd.
    Detour: Northbound Holland-Sylvania Rd.; Westbound Bancroft St.; South on McCord Rd.

 

Additional restrictions will be announced

state route 2 SR 2 

State Route 2/Anthony Wayne High Level Bridge

Bridge Dehumidification Project

Project 3001-18/PID 101556

Through June

Lane restrictions possible between Broadway St. and Clark St.

SR 25 

State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail

Bridge Replacement

Project 142-18/PID 85266

Through Summer

Lane restrictions on SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail between Western Ave. and Collingwood Blvd.

 

Through Spring

  • Inbound SR 25 reduced to one, 11-foot lane
  • Outbound SR 25 remains two lanes
  • Emerald Ave. closed between Vinton St. and SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail
  • City Park Ave. closed between Greene St. and SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail
    Seek alternate route

Additional lane restrictions may be announced

SR 64 

State Route 64

Waterville Bridge Replacement
Project 567-17/PID 92088

Through September

Lane restrictions possible

One weekend closure will be announced (dates TBA)

Memorial Park remains closed through October

65 

State Route 65/Oak St.

Bridge Replacement

Project 571-19/PID 102953

Through November

Lane restrictions possible between Fassett St. and Buckzo St.

Additional restrictions will be announced

Pedestrian access maintained

SR 184 

State Route 184/Alexis Rd.

Traffic Signal Upgrades and Minor Widening

Project 449-19/PID 107164

Through July

Daily lane restrictions possible on SR 184/Alexis Rd., Acres Rd. and Elliott Dr.

Additional restrictions may be announced

Various Routes District-wide

Guardrail, Lighting & Pavement Marking Maintenance

Projects 19-1042/PID 107985 and 19-1034/107984

Through December 2020

Lane restrictions possible district-wide

**All work is weather permitting.**

 

For more information contact: 

The District Two Public Information Office at

(419) 373-4428
or email [email protected]

