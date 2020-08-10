LUCAS COUNTY: Highway Construction Update

Interstate 75 widening and reconstruction – I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street, Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023 New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts Ramp from Collingwood Boulevard/Erie Street to southbound I-75 is now open .

. Ramp from southbound I-75 to South Avenue (Exit 200) is now open .

. Ramp from Miami Street to southbound I-75 will be closed for bridge beam setting Friday, August 7; and Monday, August 10, nightly from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Ramp from southbound I-75 to the southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail will be closed for drainage work beginning Monday, August 17 through Monday, August 31. Detour: Downtown/Washington Street (Exit 202A) to Washington Street to southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail. Continuing Work Southbound I-75, between Washington Street/Downtown (Exit 202A) and Nebraska Avenue, will experience lane restrictions through Friday, August 7, nightly 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Inbound SR 25/AW Trail near Nebraska Avenue will be reduced to one lane through August. South Avenue at Sumner Street is closed on the northern half of the intersection for drainage work through October . South Avenue traffic will be maintained by temporary signals Sumner Street detour: Knower Street to Courtland Avenue to South Avenue

is closed on the northern half of the intersection for drainage work through . South Avenue traffic will be maintained by temporary signals Segur Avenue is closed under I-75 through August.

is closed under I-75 through August. Southbound I-75 entrance ramp from Wales Road is closed for ramp reconstruction through mid-September.

closed for ramp reconstruction through mid-September. Southbound I-75 exit ramp to Wales Road (Exit 198) is closed for ramp reconstruction through September. Northbound I-75 under Nebraska Avenue has a height restriction of 13’ 9” for bridge replacement through September.

has a height restriction of 13’ 9” for bridge replacement through September. South Avenue entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through December. Detour: Northbound I-75 to Detroit Avenue back to I-75 southbound

is closed through December. Nebraska Avenue is closed over I-75 between Division Street and Erie Street for bridge replacement through April 2022. Detour: Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard to Nebraska Avenue

is closed over I-75 between Division Street and Erie Street for bridge replacement through April 2022. Ramp from northbound/inbound Anthony Wayne Trail to northbound I-75 is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022. Detour: Anthony Wayne Trail to Washington Street to northbound I-75.

is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022. Detour: Anthony Wayne Trail to Washington Street to northbound I-75. Ramp from southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail to southbound I-75 is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022. Detour: Washington Street to Dorr Street to Collingwood Boulevard to southbound I-75.

Interstate 75 between I-475 and I-280, Toledo, may experience daytime and overnight lane restrictions for sealing finish work and pavement striping. Estimated completion: August

Interstate 280 Veterans’ Glass City Skyway resurfacing – I-280 between Greenbelt Parkway and Seaman Road, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing. Additional lane and ramp closures will be announced. Estimated completion: October 2021 New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts Southbound I-280 reduced to one lane for a deck pour overnight Wednesdays and Thursdays through August, nightly 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Southbound I-280 reduced to one lane for a light pole removals on Tuesday August 11, overnight 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Greenbelt Boulevard on-ramp to southbound I-280 will experience a short-term closure for this work.

reduced to one lane for a light pole removals on Tuesday August 11, overnight 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. will experience a short-term closure for this work. Manhattan Street on-ramp to southbound I-280 will be closed beginning Monday, August 17 through Friday, August 21.

Interstate 475 widening and interchange construction – I-475 between Angola Road and Bancroft Street, Toledo, will be two lanes in each direction for widening work and interchange construction at Dorr Street. Local streets will experience traffic impacts. Estimated completion: August 2021 Continuing Work Hill Avenue and Dorr Street between Holland-Sylvania Road and McCord Road will experience intermittent, temporary closures for overhead bridge work. Flaggers will maintain traffic control. Eastbound Dorr Street closed between Holland-Sylvania Road and King Road through October. Westbound Dorr Street reopened. Detour: King Road to Bancroft Street to Holland-Sylvania Road

closed between Holland-Sylvania Road and King Road through October. Westbound Dorr Street reopened. Southbound McCord Road closed 2,000 feet north and south of Dorr Street intersection for reconstruction through October. Northbound McCord Road reopened. Detour: Bancroft Street to King Road to Nebraska Avenue

closed 2,000 feet north and south of Dorr Street intersection for reconstruction through October. Northbound McCord Road reopened. Additional restrictions will be announced.

U.S. Route 20, Central Avenue at Reynolds Road, Sylvania Township, will experience lane restrictions for intersection improvements. Estimated completion: October

U.S. Route 20A, between Eber Road and Airport Highway, Swanton Township, will be closed for construction of US 20A roundabouts at SR 295 and Whitehouse-Spencer Road through October. Detour: SR 2 to I-475 to Salisbury Road (Exit 6) to Briarfield Boulevard to US 20A. Estimated completion: October Whitehouse-Spencer Road at US 20A will be closed through mid-September

SR 295 at US 20A will be closed beginning mid-September through October

*New work* U.S. Route 24 – The following overpasses above US 24 will be closed for pavement repairs. Monday, August 17, through Saturday, August 22: Providence-Neapolis-Swanton Road over US 24

Monday, August 17, through Saturday, August 22: TR 10 over US 24

Monday, August 24, through Tuesday, August 25: CR 4A over US 24

Wednesday, August 26, through Friday, August 28: CR 3 over US 24

State Route 2/Anthony Wayne High Level Bridge dehumidification – The High-Level Bridge between Broadway Street and Clark Street, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions for bridge dehumidification work. Estimated completion: September

State Route 2, between SR 295 and Ohio Turnpike, will experience lane restrictions for culvert replacement through Friday, July 31. Estimated completion: September

State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail bridge replacement – SR 25/AW Trail between Western Avenue and Collingwood Boulevard is open to three lanes in each direction. The AW Trial intersection with Emerald Avenue and City Park Avenue now open. SR 25/AW Trail between Western Avenue and Collingwood Boulevard may experience lane restrictions for finish work through August.

State Route 64/Waterville Bridge replacement – SR 64 may experience lane restrictions for bridge work over the Maumee River. Memorial Park in Waterville is closed. Additional restrictions may be announced. Estimated completion: September

State Route 65/Oak Street bridge replacement – SR 65/Oak Street between Fassett Street and Buckzo Street will experience lane restrictions for bridge replacement. Earl Street at Oak Street is closed. Pedestrian access is maintained. Estimated completion: October

State Route 184/Alexis Road, Acres Road and Elliott Drive will experience lane restrictions for minor widening and traffic signal installation. Additional restrictions may be announced. Estimated completion: November

Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement maintenance throughout the year.

**All work is weather permitting.**