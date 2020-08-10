LUCAS COUNTY: Highway Construction Update
Interstate 75 widening and reconstruction – I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street, Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023
New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts
Continuing Work
Interstate 75 between I-475 and I-280, Toledo, may experience daytime and overnight lane restrictions for sealing finish work and pavement striping. Estimated completion: August
Interstate 280 Veterans’ Glass City Skyway resurfacing – I-280 between Greenbelt Parkway and Seaman Road, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing. Additional lane and ramp closures will be announced. Estimated completion: October 2021
New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts
Interstate 475 widening and interchange construction – I-475 between Angola Road and Bancroft Street, Toledo, will be two lanes in each direction for widening work and interchange construction at Dorr Street. Local streets will experience traffic impacts. Estimated completion: August 2021
Continuing Work
Additional restrictions will be announced.
U.S. Route 20, Central Avenue at Reynolds Road, Sylvania Township, will experience lane restrictions for intersection improvements. Estimated completion: October
U.S. Route 20A, between Eber Road and Airport Highway, Swanton Township, will be closed for construction of US 20A roundabouts at SR 295 and Whitehouse-Spencer Road through October. Detour: SR 2 to I-475 to Salisbury Road (Exit 6) to Briarfield Boulevard to US 20A. Estimated completion: October
*New work*
U.S. Route 24 – The following overpasses above US 24 will be closed for pavement repairs.
State Route 2/Anthony Wayne High Level Bridge dehumidification – The High-Level Bridge between Broadway Street and Clark Street, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions for bridge dehumidification work. Estimated completion: September
State Route 2, between SR 295 and Ohio Turnpike, will experience lane restrictions for culvert replacement through Friday, July 31. Estimated completion: September
State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail bridge replacement – SR 25/AW Trail between Western Avenue and Collingwood Boulevard is open to three lanes in each direction. The AW Trial intersection with Emerald Avenue and City Park Avenue now open. SR 25/AW Trail between Western Avenue and Collingwood Boulevard may experience lane restrictions for finish work through August.
State Route 64/Waterville Bridge replacement – SR 64 may experience lane restrictions for bridge work over the Maumee River. Memorial Park in Waterville is closed. Additional restrictions may be announced. Estimated completion: September
State Route 65/Oak Street bridge replacement – SR 65/Oak Street between Fassett Street and Buckzo Street will experience lane restrictions for bridge replacement. Earl Street at Oak Street is closed. Pedestrian access is maintained. Estimated completion: October
State Route 184/Alexis Road, Acres Road and Elliott Drive will experience lane restrictions for minor widening and traffic signal installation. Additional restrictions may be announced. Estimated completion: November
Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement maintenance throughout the year.
**All work is weather permitting.**