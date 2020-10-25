Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined
LUCAS COUNTY: Highway Construction Update
Interstate 75 widening and reconstruction – I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street, Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023
New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts
Continuing Work
Northbound Interstate 75 ramp to Interstate 80/90 Ohio Turnpike (Exit 195B) is open. The project is complete.
Interstate 280 Veterans’ Glass City Skyway resurfacing – I-280 between Greenbelt Parkway and Seaman Road, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing. Additional lane and ramp closures will be announced. Estimated completion: October 2021
New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts
I-280, between I-75 and Starr Ave., may experience lane restrictions and ramp closures for barrier removal and traffic reconfiguration through October.
Interstate 280, between Wheeling St. and Curtice Rd., Oregon, will experience lane restrictions for median wall repairs, daily 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., beginning Monday, October 26. Estimated completion: early-November.
Interstate 475 widening and interchange construction – I-475 between Angola Road and Bancroft Street, Toledo, will be two lanes in each direction for widening work and interchange construction at Dorr Street. Local streets will experience traffic impacts. Estimated completion: August 2021
Continuing Work
Additional restrictions will be announced.
U.S. Route 20/Central Avenue at Reynolds Road, Sylvania Township, may experience lane restrictions for striping. Estimated completion: October.
U.S. Route 20A, between Eber Road and Airport Highway, Swanton Township, will be closed for construction of US 20A roundabouts at SR 295 and Whitehouse-Spencer Road through October. Detour: SR 2 to I-475 to Salisbury Road (Exit 6) to Briarfield Boulevard to US 20A. Estimated completion: October.
U.S. Route 20A at Weckerly Road, Monclova, will be closed for roundabout construction. Detour: SR 2 to I-475 to Salisbury Rd. to Briarfield Blvd. Estimated completion: Saturday, October 24.
State Route 2/Anthony Wayne High Level Bridge dehumidification – The High-Level Bridge between Broadway Street and Clark Street, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions for bridge dehumidification work. Estimated completion: November.
State Route 2/Navarre Avenue bridge over I-280 is closed for bridge repair. Estimated completion: Friday, October 23. Detour: Wheeling Street to Woodville Road. Ramps remain open.
New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts
- I-280 may experience lane restrictions under Navarre Ave. for formwork removal through October.
State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail bridge replacement – SR 25/AW Trail between Western Avenue and Collingwood Boulevard may experience lane restrictions for finish work. Estimated completion: October.
State Route 64/Waterville Bridge replacement – SR 64 may experience lane restrictions for bridge work over the Maumee River. Memorial Park in Waterville is closed. Estimated completion: November.
New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts
SR 64/SR 65, between Reitz Road and the Waterville Bridge, will be closed for a culvert replacement beginning Monday, October 26 through Wednesday, October 28, daily 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Detour: Reitz Rd. to Hull Prairie Road to Five Point Road. The bridge and roundabout will remain open.
State Route 65/Oak Street bridge replacement – SR 65/Oak Street between Fassett Street and Buckzo Street will experience lane restrictions for bridge replacement. Earl Street at Oak Street will experience lane restrictions for finish work. Pedestrian access is maintained. Estimated completion: October.
State Route 184/Alexis Road, Acres Road, and Elliott Drive, will experience lane restrictions for minor widening and traffic signal installation. Additional restrictions may be announced. Estimated completion: November
- Acres Road, between Alexis Road and Marshall Road, will be closed for turn lane construction through Tuesday, October 27. Detour: Alexis Rd. to Elliott Dr. to Marshall Rd.
Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement maintenance throughout the year.
**All work is weather permitting.**