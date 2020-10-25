Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined

LUCAS COUNTY: Highway Construction Update

Interstate 75 widening and reconstruction – I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street, Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023 New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts Southbound I-75, between Collingwood Blvd. and Miami Street , will be reduced to one lane barrier wall repair overnight, Thursday, October 22, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.

, will be reduced to one lane barrier wall repair overnight, Thursday, October 22, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. Miami St. on-ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed for beam setting overnight beginning Monday, October 26 through Thursday, October 29, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. nightly. Detour: Oregon Rd. to Wales Rd. to SB I-75

will be closed for beam setting overnight beginning Monday, October 26 through Thursday, October 29, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. nightly. Oregon Rd. to Wales Rd. to SB I-75 Southbound I-75, between South Ave. and Wales Rd., will be reduced to one lane for beam setting overnight beginning Monday, October 26 through Thursday, October 29, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. nightly.

will be reduced to one lane for beam setting overnight beginning Monday, October 26 through Thursday, October 29, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. nightly. Southbound I-75 off-ramp to Buck Road (Exit 197) will be closed for paving on I-75 overnight beginning Monday, October 26 through Saturday, October 31, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. nightly. Detour: SB I-75 to SR 795 to NB I-75 to Buck Rd. (Exit 197) Continuing Work Inbound SR 25/AW Trail near Nebraska Avenue will be reduced to one lane through October.

will be reduced to one lane through October. South Avenue at Sumner Street is closed on the northern half of the intersection for drainage work through October. South Avenue traffic will be maintained by temporary signals. Sumner Street detour: Knower Street to Courtland Avenue to South Avenue

is closed on the northern half of the intersection for drainage work through October. South Avenue traffic will be maintained by temporary signals. Ramp from Collingwood Boulevard to southbound/outbound State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail will be closed for roadway replacement beginning Monday, September 21 through November. Detour : North on Collingwood Blvd. to west on Nebraska Ave. to south on City Park

will be closed for roadway replacement beginning Monday, September 21 through November. Southbound/outbound State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail will be reduced to one 10-foot lane between I-75 and City Park for reconstruction of Collingwood on-ramp and AW Trail beginning Monday, September 21 through November. South Avenue entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through December. Detour: Northbound I-75 to Detroit Avenue back to I-75 southbound

is closed through December. Nebraska Avenue is closed over I-75 between Division Street and Erie Street for bridge replacement through April 2022. Detour: Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard to Nebraska Avenue

is closed over I-75 between Division Street and Erie Street for bridge replacement through April 2022. Ramp from northbound/inbound Anthony Wayne Trail to northbound I-75 is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022. Detour: Anthony Wayne Trail to Washington Street to northbound I-75. Ramp from southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail to southbound I-75 is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022. Detour: Washington Street to Dorr Street to Collingwood Boulevard to southbound I-75.

Northbound Interstate 75 ramp to Interstate 80/90 Ohio Turnpike (Exit 195B) is open. The project is complete.

Interstate 280 Veterans’ Glass City Skyway resurfacing – I-280 between Greenbelt Parkway and Seaman Road, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing. Additional lane and ramp closures will be announced. Estimated completion: October 2021 New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts I-280, between I-75 and Starr Ave. , may experience lane restrictions and ramp closures for barrier removal and traffic reconfiguration through October. Northbound I-280 on-/off-ramps closed overnight Tuesday, October 27, 9:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: Starr Ave. on-ramp to northbound I-280 Northbound I-280 off-ramp to Front St. (Exit 9) Front St. on-ramp to northbound I-280 Greenbelt/Galena on-ramp to northbound I-280

closed overnight Tuesday, October 27, 9:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: Southbound I-280 on-/off-ramps closed overnight Thursday, October 29, 9:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: Galena on-ramp to southbound I-280 Southbound I-280 off-ramp to Front St. (Exit 9) Front St. on-ramp to southbound I-280

closed overnight Thursday, October 29, 9:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.:

Interstate 280, between Wheeling St. and Curtice Rd., Oregon, will experience lane restrictions for median wall repairs, daily 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., beginning Monday, October 26. Estimated completion: early-November. Driving lanes will remain open outside of working hours. The inside shoulder will be closed for the duration of the project.

Interstate 475 widening and interchange construction – I-475 between Angola Road and Bancroft Street, Toledo, will be two lanes in each direction for widening work and interchange construction at Dorr Street. Local streets will experience traffic impacts. Estimated completion: August 2021 Continuing Work Dorr Street and McCord Road intersection is closed for roundabout construction through Wednesday, October 28 . Dorr St. opened to eastbound and westbound traffic between Holland-Sylvania and McCord Rd. Detour: Nebraska Avenue to King Road to Bancroft Street

is closed for roundabout construction Dorr St. opened to eastbound and westbound traffic between Holland-Sylvania and McCord Rd. Hill Avenue and Dorr Street between Holland-Sylvania Road and McCord Road will experience intermittent, temporary closures for overhead bridge work. Flaggers will maintain traffic control. Detour: King Road to Bancroft Street to Holland-Sylvania Road

between Holland-Sylvania Road and McCord Road will experience intermittent, temporary closures for overhead bridge work. Flaggers will maintain traffic control. Southbound McCord Road closed 2,000 feet north and south of Dorr Street intersection for reconstruction through October. Detour: Bancroft Street to King Road to Nebraska Avenue

closed 2,000 feet north and south of Dorr Street intersection for reconstruction through October. Additional restrictions will be announced.

U.S. Route 20/Central Avenue at Reynolds Road, Sylvania Township, may experience lane restrictions for striping. Estimated completion: October.

U.S. Route 20A, between Eber Road and Airport Highway, Swanton Township, will be closed for construction of US 20A roundabouts at SR 295 and Whitehouse-Spencer Road through October. Detour: SR 2 to I-475 to Salisbury Road (Exit 6) to Briarfield Boulevard to US 20A. Estimated completion: October. SR 295 at US 20A is closed through October. Air Cargo Road at US 20A will experience lane restrictions following intersection improvements until the completion of the SR 295 roundabout.

U.S. Route 20A at Weckerly Road, Monclova, will be closed for roundabout construction. Detour: SR 2 to I-475 to Salisbury Rd. to Briarfield Blvd. Estimated completion: Saturday, October 24.

State Route 2/Anthony Wayne High Level Bridge dehumidification – The High-Level Bridge between Broadway Street and Clark Street, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions for bridge dehumidification work. Estimated completion: November.

State Route 2/Navarre Avenue bridge over I-280 is closed for bridge repair. Estimated completion: Friday, October 23. Detour: Wheeling Street to Woodville Road. Ramps remain open.

I-280 may experience lane restrictions under Navarre Ave. for formwork removal through October.

State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail bridge replacement – SR 25/AW Trail between Western Avenue and Collingwood Boulevard may experience lane restrictions for finish work. Estimated completion: October.

State Route 64/Waterville Bridge replacement – SR 64 may experience lane restrictions for bridge work over the Maumee River. Memorial Park in Waterville is closed. Estimated completion: November.

SR 64/SR 65, between Reitz Road and the Waterville Bridge, will be closed for a culvert replacement beginning Monday, October 26 through Wednesday, October 28, daily 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Detour: Reitz Rd. to Hull Prairie Road to Five Point Road. The bridge and roundabout will remain open.

State Route 65/Oak Street bridge replacement – SR 65/Oak Street between Fassett Street and Buckzo Street will experience lane restrictions for bridge replacement. Earl Street at Oak Street will experience lane restrictions for finish work. Pedestrian access is maintained. Estimated completion: October.

State Route 184/Alexis Road, Acres Road, and Elliott Drive, will experience lane restrictions for minor widening and traffic signal installation. Additional restrictions may be announced. Estimated completion: November

Acres Road, between Alexis Road and Marshall Road, will be closed for turn lane construction through Tuesday, October 27. Detour: Alexis Rd. to Elliott Dr. to Marshall Rd.

Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement maintenance throughout the year.

**All work is weather permitting.**