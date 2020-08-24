LUCAS COUNTY: Highway Construction Update Aug. 24

Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined
LUCAS COUNTY: Highway Construction Update
Interstate 75 widening and reconstruction – I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street, Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023
New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts
Continuing Work
Interstate 75 between I-475 and I-280, Toledo, may experience daytime and overnight lane restrictions for sealing finish work and pavement striping. Estimated completion: August
Interstate 280 Veterans’ Glass City Skyway resurfacing – I-280 between Greenbelt Parkway and Seaman Road, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing. Additional lane and ramp closures will be announced. Estimated completion: October 2021
New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts
Interstate 475 widening and interchange construction – I-475 between Angola Road and Bancroft Street, Toledo, will be two lanes in each direction for widening work and interchange construction at Dorr Street. Local streets will experience traffic impacts. Estimated completion: August 2021
New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts
Continuing Work
Additional restrictions will be announced.
U.S. Route 20, Central Avenue at Reynolds Road, Sylvania Township, will experience lane restrictions for intersection improvements. Estimated completion: October
U.S. Route 20A, between Eber Road and Airport Highway, Swanton Township, will be closed for construction of US 20A roundabouts at SR 295 and Whitehouse-Spencer Road through October. Detour: SR 2 to I-475 to Salisbury Road (Exit 6) to Briarfield Boulevard to US 20A. Estimated completion: October
U.S. Route 24 – The following overpasses above US 24 will be closed for pavement repairs.
State Route 2/Anthony Wayne High Level Bridge dehumidification – The High-Level Bridge between Broadway Street and Clark Street, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions for bridge dehumidification work. Estimated completion: September
State Route 2/Navarre Avenue bridge over I-280 will be closed beginning Monday, September 14 through Mid-October for bridge repair.
- Detour: Wheeling Street to Woodville Road. Ramps remain open.
State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail bridge replacement – SR 25/AW Trail between Western Avenue and Collingwood Boulevard may experience lane restrictions for finish work through August.
*Closure begins Friday*
State Route 64/Waterville Bridge replacement – SR 64 may experience lane restrictions for bridge work over the Maumee River. Memorial Park in Waterville is closed. Estimated completion: September
New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts
SR 64 Waterville Bridge over the Maumee River and the SR 64/65 roundabout will be closed Friday, August 21 at noon through Monday, August 24 at 6 a.m. for finish and tie-in work.
- SR 64 bridge detour: SR 65 to SR 295 to US 24
- SR 64/65 roundabout detour: Reitz Road to Hull Prairie Road to Five Point Road
State Route 65/Oak Street bridge replacement – SR 65/Oak Street between Fassett Street and Buckzo Street will experience lane restrictions for bridge replacement. Earl Street at Oak Street is closed. Pedestrian access is maintained. Estimated completion: October
State Route 184/Alexis Road, Acres Road and Elliott Drive will experience lane restrictions for minor widening and traffic signal installation. Additional restrictions may be announced. Estimated completion: November
Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement maintenance throughout the year.
**All work is weather permitting.**