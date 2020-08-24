LUCAS COUNTY: Highway Construction Update Aug. 24

Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined

LUCAS COUNTY: Highway Construction Update

Interstate 75 widening and reconstruction – I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street, Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023 New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts Ramp from southbound I-75 to the southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail will be closed for drainage beginning Tuesday, September 8 through Tuesday, September 22 . Detour: Downtown/Washington Street (Exit 202A) to Washington Street to southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail.

will be closed for drainage beginning Southbound I-75 may be reduced to one lane overnights 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, August 21 for beam setting.

may be reduced to one lane overnights 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, August 21 for beam setting. Northbound I-75 will experience lane restrictions for beam setting overnight, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Friday, August 21. Continuing Work Inbound SR 25/AW Trail near Nebraska Avenue will be reduced to one lane through August.

will be reduced to one lane through August. Segur Avenue is closed under I-75 through August. Southbound I-75 entrance ramp from Wales Road is closed for ramp reconstruction through mid-September.

closed for ramp reconstruction through mid-September. Southbound I-75 exit ramp to Wales Road (Exit 198) is closed for ramp reconstruction through September. Northbound I-75 under Nebraska Avenue has a height restriction of 13’ 9” for bridge replacement through September.

has a height restriction of 13’ 9” for bridge replacement through September. South Avenue at Sumner Street is closed on the northern half of the intersection for drainage work through October. South Avenue traffic will be maintained by temporary signals Sumner Street detour: Knower Street to Courtland Avenue to South Avenue

is closed on the northern half of the intersection for drainage work through October. South Avenue traffic will be maintained by temporary signals South Avenue entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through December. Detour: Northbound I-75 to Detroit Avenue back to I-75 southbound

is closed through December. Nebraska Avenue is closed over I-75 between Division Street and Erie Street for bridge replacement through April 2022. Detour: Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard to Nebraska Avenue

is closed over I-75 between Division Street and Erie Street for bridge replacement through April 2022. Ramp from northbound/inbound Anthony Wayne Trail to northbound I-75 is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022. Detour: Anthony Wayne Trail to Washington Street to northbound I-75.

is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022. Ramp from southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail to southbound I-75 is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022. Detour: Washington Street to Dorr Street to Collingwood Boulevard to southbound I-75.

is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022.

Interstate 75 between I-475 and I-280, Toledo, may experience daytime and overnight lane restrictions for sealing finish work and pavement striping. Estimated completion: August

Interstate 280 Veterans’ Glass City Skyway resurfacing – I-280 between Greenbelt Parkway and Seaman Road, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing. Additional lane and ramp closures will be announced. Estimated completion: October 2021 New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts Manhattan Street on-ramp to southbound I- 280 will be closed through Friday, August 21.

will be closed through Friday, August 21. Ramp from southbound I-75 to southbound I-280 will be closed overnight Wednesday, August 19 for pavement repairs. Detour: southbound I-75 to Lagrange Street (Exit 207) to northbound I-75 to southbound I-280

will be closed overnight Wednesday, August 19 for pavement repairs. Ramp from Front Street to northbound I-280 will be closed beginning Tuesday, August 25 through Friday, September 25 for overlay repairs. Detour: southbound I-280 to Starr Avenue (Exit 8) to northbound I-280

will be closed beginning Tuesday, August 25 through Friday, September 25 for overlay repairs. Ramp from southbound I-280 to Front Street (Exit 9 ) will be closed beginning Monday, August 24 through Friday, September 25 for overlay repairs. Detour: southbound I-280 to Starr Avenue (Exit 8) to northbound I-280 to Front Street (Exit 9)

will be closed beginning Monday, August 24 through Friday, September 25 for overlay repairs.

Interstate 475 widening and interchange construction – I-475 between Angola Road and Bancroft Street, Toledo, will be two lanes in each direction for widening work and interchange construction at Dorr Street. Local streets will experience traffic impacts. Estimated completion: August 2021 New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts Dorr Street and McCord Road intersection will be closed for roundabout construction beginning Monday, September 14 through October. Detour: Nebraska Avenue to King Road to Bancroft Street

Continuing Work Hill Avenue and Dorr Street between Holland-Sylvania Road and McCord Road will experience intermittent, temporary closures for overhead bridge work. Flaggers will maintain traffic control. Eastbound Dorr Street closed between Holland-Sylvania Road and King Road through October. Westbound Dorr Street reopened. Detour: King Road to Bancroft Street to Holland-Sylvania Road

closed between Holland-Sylvania Road and King Road through October. Westbound Dorr Street reopened. Southbound McCord Road closed 2,000 feet north and south of Dorr Street intersection for reconstruction through October. Northbound McCord Road reopened. Detour: Bancroft Street to King Road to Nebraska Avenue

closed 2,000 feet north and south of Dorr Street intersection for reconstruction through October. Northbound McCord Road reopened. Additional restrictions will be announced.

U.S. Route 20, Central Avenue at Reynolds Road, Sylvania Township, will experience lane restrictions for intersection improvements. Estimated completion: October

U.S. Route 20A, between Eber Road and Airport Highway, Swanton Township, will be closed for construction of US 20A roundabouts at SR 295 and Whitehouse-Spencer Road through October. Detour: SR 2 to I-475 to Salisbury Road (Exit 6) to Briarfield Boulevard to US 20A. Estimated completion: October Whitehouse-Spencer Road at US 20A will be closed through mid-September

SR 295 at US 20A will be closed beginning mid-September through October

U.S. Route 24 – The following overpasses above US 24 will be closed for pavement repairs. Through Saturday, August 22: Providence-Neapolis-Swanton Road over US 24

Through Saturday, August 22: TR 10 over US 24

Monday, August 24, through Tuesday, August 25: CR 4A over US 24

Wednesday, August 26, through Friday, August 28: CR 3 over US 24

Monday, August 31, through Tuesday, September 8: Jeffers Road over US 24 and Patton Road at Jeffers Road Wednesday, September 9, through Friday, September 11: Neapolis-Waterville Road over US 24

State Route 2/Anthony Wayne High Level Bridge dehumidification – The High-Level Bridge between Broadway Street and Clark Street, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions for bridge dehumidification work. Estimated completion: September

State Route 2/Navarre Avenue bridge over I-280 will be closed beginning Monday, September 14 through Mid-October for bridge repair. Detour: Wheeling Street to Woodville Road. Ramps remain open.

State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail bridge replacement – SR 25/AW Trail between Western Avenue and Collingwood Boulevard may experience lane restrictions for finish work through August.

State Route 64/Waterville Bridge replacement – SR 64 may experience lane restrictions for bridge work over the Maumee River. Memorial Park in Waterville is closed. Estimated completion: September

New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts

SR 64 Waterville Bridge over the Maumee River and the SR 64/65 roundabout will be closed Friday, August 21 at noon through Monday, August 24 at 6 a.m. for finish and tie-in work.

SR 64 bridge detour: SR 65 to SR 295 to US 24

SR 64/65 roundabout detour: Reitz Road to Hull Prairie Road to Five Point Road

State Route 65/Oak Street bridge replacement – SR 65/Oak Street between Fassett Street and Buckzo Street will experience lane restrictions for bridge replacement. Earl Street at Oak Street is closed. Pedestrian access is maintained. Estimated completion: October

State Route 184/Alexis Road, Acres Road and Elliott Drive will experience lane restrictions for minor widening and traffic signal installation. Additional restrictions may be announced. Estimated completion: November

Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement maintenance throughout the year.

**All work is weather permitting.**