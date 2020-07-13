NBX WaterShedsun
LUCAS COUNTY: Highway Construction Update

I-75_small 

Interstate 75 widening and bridge work – I-75 between Buck Rd. and Monroe St., Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023

 

New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts

  • Southbound I-75, between I-475 and Nebraska Avenue, will experience lane restrictions for traffic pattern change preparation oWednesday, July 15 through Friday, July 17, nightly 7 p.m.-6 a.m.
    • Ramp from ProMedica Parkway to eastbound I-475 will be closed on Wednesday, July 15 and Thursday, July 16, nightly 7 p.m.-6 a.m. 
    • Ramp from eastbound I-475 to southbound I-75 will be closed on Wednesday, July 15 and Thursday, July 16, nightly 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Detour: northbound I-75 to Phillips Avenue (Exit 206) to southbound I-75 
    • Ramp from Lawrence Avenue to southbound I-75 will be closed on Wednesday, July 15 and Thursday, July 16, nightly 8 p.m.-6 a.m. 
    • Ramp from southbound I-75 to Washington Street/Downtown (Exit 202A) will be closed on Thursday, July 16, 8 p.m.- midnight 
    • Ramp from southbound I-75 to southbound SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail (Exit 201A) will be closed on Thursday, July 16, 8 p.m.- midnight 
  • Southbound I-75, between Washington Street/Downtown (Exit 202A) and Nebraska Avenue, will experience lane restrictions on Monday, July 20 through Friday, August 7, nightly 7 p.m.-6 a.m.
  • Miami Street under I-75 nightly closures bridge beam setting has been postponed.
  • Erie Street under I-75 will be closed for roadway work beginning Monday, July 20 through Wednesday, July 29.
    • Emerald Avenue under I-75 reopens Monday, July 20 

 

Continuing Work

  • Inbound SR 25/AW Trail near Nebraska Avenue will be reduced to one lane through August. 
  • Southbound I-75 exit ramp to South Avenue (Exit 200) is closed through July for ramp reconstruction.
    • Detour: Southbound I-75; Miami Street (Exit 199A); Northbound I-75; South Avenue (Exit 200) 
  • South Avenue at Sumner Street is closed on the northern half of the intersection for drainage work through July. South Avenue traffic will be maintained by temporary signals.
    • Sumner Street detour: Knower Street to Courtland Avenue to South Avenue 
  • Collingwood Boulevard entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through summer. 
    • Detour: Collingwood Boulevard to Erie Street to Washington Street to SR 25 back to southbound I-75 
  • Segur Avenue are closed under I-75 through summer. 
  • Southbound I-75 entrance ramp from Wales Road will be closed for ramp reconstruction through mid-September.  
  • Southbound I-75 exit ramp to Wales Road (Exit 198) will be closed for ramp reconstruction through September. 
  • Northbound I-75 under Nebraska Avenue has a height restriction of 13’ 9” for bridge replacement through September. 
  • South Avenue entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through December. 
    • Detour: Northbound I-75 to Detroit Avenue back to I-75 southbound 
  • Nebraska Avenue is closed over I-75 between Division Street and Erie Street for bridge replacement through April 2022. 
    • Detour: Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard to Nebraska Avenue
Interstate 75 between I-475 and I-280, Toledo, may experience daytime and overnight lane restrictions for sealing finish work and pavement striping. Estimated completion: July

I-75_large 

*New Work*

Northbound Interstate 75 ramp to Ohio Turnpike (Exit 195B) will be closed for pavement repairs beginning Monday, July 20 through Thursday, July 23.

I-280_small 

Interstate 280 Veterans’ Glass City Skyway resurfacing – I-280 between Greenbelt Parkway and Seaman Road, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing. Additional lane and ramp closures will be announced. Estimated completion: October 2021

 

New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts

  • Southbound I-280 reduced to one lane for a deck pour overnight Thursday, July 9, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.
  •  Southbound I-280 reduced to one lane for a deck pour overnight Wednesday, July 15, and Thursday, July 16, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. 
I-280_large 

Interstate 280/Veterans Glass City Skyway, over the Maumee River, may experience lane restrictions and its ramps may have short-term closures for annual bridge inspections through Wednesday, July 22, weekdaily from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.  

  • Ramp from southbound I-280 to Front Street (Exit 9) may experience short-term ramp closures for bridge inspection Monday, July 13 and Tuesday, July 14, daily 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 
  • Ramp from Front Street to northbound I-280 may experience short-term ramp closures for bridge inspection Monday, July 13 and Tuesday, July 14, daily 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 
  • Ramp from Greenbelt Parkway to southbound I-280 may experience short-term ramp closures for bridge inspection Tuesday, July 14 and Wednesday, July 15, daily 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 
  • Ramp from northbound I-280 to Greenbelt Parkway (Exit 11) may experience short-term ramp closures for bridge inspection Tuesday, July 14 and Wednesday, July 15, daily 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 
I-475_small 

Interstate 475 widening and interchange construction – I-475 between Angola Road and Bancroft Street, Toledo, will be two lanes in each direction for widening work and interchange construction at Dorr Street. Local streets will experience traffic impacts. Estimated completion: August 2021 

 

New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts 

  • I-475, between Angola Road and Bancroft Street, will experience lane restrictions to move traffic from the two outside lanes to the two newly-built inside lanes of I-475 on Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 12, nightly 6 p.m.-6 a.m. 
  • Ramp from Central Avenue to southbound I-475 will be closed Saturday, July 11, 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Detour: northbound I-475 to Monroe Street (Exit 234) to southbound US 23 

 

Continuing Work 

  • Hill Avenue and Dorr Street between Holland-Sylvania Road and McCord Road will experience intermittent, temporary closures for overhead bridge work. Flaggers will maintain traffic control.  
  • Eastbound Dorr Street closed between Holland-Sylvania Road and King Road through October. Westbound Dorr Street reopened. 
    • Detour: King Road to Bancroft Street to Holland-Sylvania Road 
  • Southbound McCord Road closed 2,000 feet north and south of Dorr Street intersection for reconstruction through October. Northbound McCord Road reopened. 
    • Detour: Bancroft Street to King Road to Nebraska Avenue 
 

Additional restrictions will be announced. 

I-475_small 
 

Southbound Interstate 475, between Airport Highway and Maumee River, will experience lane restrictions for crack sealing through Friday, July 10, nightly from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. 

US 20_large 

U.S. Route 20, Central Avenue at Reynolds Road, Sylvania Township, will experience lane restrictions for intersection improvements. Estimated completion: September

State Route 2/Anthony Wayne High Level Bridge dehumidification – The High-Level Bridge between Broadway Street and Clark Street, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions for bridge dehumidification work. Estimated completion: September

State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail bridge replacement – SR 25/AW Trail between Western Avenue and Collingwood Boulevard will experience lane restrictions for bridge replacement over the railroad. Estimated completion: summer

 

Continuing Impacts

  • Outbound/southbound AW Trail remains two lanes but switched to the new bridge
  • Inbound/northbound AW Trail reduced to one lane through early July
  • Emerald Avenue closed between Vinton Street and AW Trail through July
  • City Park Avenue closed between Greene Street and AW Trail through July

State Route 64/Waterville Bridge replacement – SR 64 may experience lane restrictions for bridge construction over the Maumee River. Memorial Park in Waterville is closed. Additional restrictions may be announced. Estimated completion: September

State Route 65/Oak Street bridge replacement – SR 65/Oak Street between Fassett Street and Buckzo Street will experience lane restrictions for bridge replacement. Earl Street at Oak Street is closed. Pedestrian access is maintained. Estimated completion: October

State Route 184/Alexis Road, Acres Road and Elliott Drivewill experience lane restrictions for minor widening and traffic signal installation. Additional restrictions may be announced. Estimated completion: August

Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement maintenance throughout the year.

**All work is weather permitting.**

 

