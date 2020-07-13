LUCAS COUNTY: Highway Construction Update

Interstate 75 widening and bridge work – I-75 between Buck Rd. and Monroe St., Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023 New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts Southbound I-75 , between I-475 and Nebraska Avenue , will experience lane restrictions for traffic pattern change preparation o n Wednesday, July 1 5 through Friday, July 17 , ni ghtly 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Ramp from ProMedica Parkway to eastbound I-475 will be closed on Wednesday, July 15 and Thursday, July 16, nightly 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Ramp from eastbound I-475 to southbound I-75 will be closed on Wednesday, July 15 and Thursday, July 16, nightly 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Detour: northbound I-75 to Phillips Avenue (Exit 206) to southbound I-75 Ramp from Lawrence Avenue to southbound I-75 will be closed on Wednesday, July 15 and Thursday, July 16, nightly 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Ramp from southbound I-75 to Washington Street/Downtown (Exit 202A) will be closed on Thursday, July 16, 8 p.m.- midnight Ramp from southbound I-75 to southbound SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail (Exit 201A) will be closed on Thursday, July 16, 8 p.m.- midnight

Southbound I-75 , between Washington Street/Downtown (Exit 202A) and Nebraska Avenue, will experience lane restrictions on Mon day, July 20 through Friday, August 7 , nightly 7 p.m.-6 a.m.

Miami Street under I-75 nightly closures bridge beam setting has been postponed .

Erie Street under I-75 will be closed for roadway work beginning Monday, July 20 through Wednesday, July 29. Emerald Avenue under I-75 reopens Monday, July 20

Continuing Work Inbound SR 25/AW Trail near Nebraska Avenue will be reduced to one lane through August.

will be reduced to one lane through August. Southbound I-75 exit ramp to South Avenue (Exit 200) is closed through July for ramp reconstruction. Detour: Southbound I-75; Miami Street (Exit 199A); Northbound I-75; South Avenue (Exit 200)

is closed through July for ramp reconstruction. South Avenue at Sumner Street is closed on the northern half of the intersection for drainage work through July. South Avenue traff ic will be maintained by temporary signals. Sumner Street detour: Knower Street to Courtland Avenue to South Avenue

Collingwood Boulevard entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through summer. Detour: Collingwood Boulevard to Erie Street to Washington Street to SR 25 back to southbound I-75

is closed through summer. Segur Avenue are closed under I-75 through summer.

are closed under I-75 through summer. Southbound I-75 entrance ramp from Wales Road will be closed for ramp reconstruction through mid-September.

will be closed for ramp reconstruction through mid-September. Southbound I-75 exit ramp to Wales Road (Exit 198) will be closed for ramp reconstruction through September.

will be closed for ramp reconstruction through September. Northbound I-75 under Nebraska Avenue has a height restriction of 13’ 9” for bridge replacement through September.

has a height restriction of 13’ 9” for bridge replacement through September. South Avenue entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through December. Detour: Northbound I-75 to Detroit Avenue back to I-75 southbound

is closed through December. Nebraska Avenue is closed over I-75 between Division Street and Erie Street for bridge replacement through April 2022. Detour: Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard to Nebraska Avenue

is closed over I-75 between Division Street and Erie Street for bridge replacement through April 2022.