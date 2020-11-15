LUCAS COUNTY: Highway Update, Nov. 13

For Immediate Release Friday, November 13, 2020 Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined LUCAS COUNTY: Highway Construction Update Interstate 75 widening and reconstruction – I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street, Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023 New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts Southbound I-75, between Indiana Ave. and South Ave., may experience daytime lane restrictions for bridge deck repair, daily through mid-November, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Southbound/outbound State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail may experience intermittent short-term closures between I-75 and City Park for a new traffic pattern configuration on outbound AW Trail. Continuing Work South Avenue at Sumner Street is closed on the northern half of the intersection for drainage work through November . South Avenue traffic will be maintained by temporary signals. Sumner Street detour: Knower Street to Courtland Avenue to South Avenue

Ramp from Collingwood Boulevard to southbound/outbound State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail is closed for roadway replacement. Estimated completion: Saturday, November 14. Detour: North on Collingwood Blvd. to west on Nebraska Ave. to south on City Park

South Avenue entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through summer 2021. Detour: Northbound I-75 to Detroit Avenue back to I-75 southbound

Inbound SR 25/AW Trail near Nebraska Avenue will be reduced to one lane through fall 2021. Southbound/outbound State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail will be reduced to one 10-foot lane between I-75 and City Park for reconstruction of Collingwood on-ramp and AW Trail through fall 2021. Nebraska Avenue is closed over I-75 between Division Street and Erie Street for bridge replacement through April 2022. Detour: Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard to Nebraska Avenue

Ramp from northbound/inbound Anthony Wayne Trail to northbound I-75 is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022. Detour: Anthony Wayne Trail to Washington Street to northbound I-75.

Ramp from southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail to southbound I-75 is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022. Detour: Washington Street to Dorr Street to Collingwood Boulevard to southbound I-75.

Interstate 280 Veterans' Glass City Skyway resurfacing – I-280 between Greenbelt Parkway and Seaman Road, Toledo, is open to three lanes in both directions (with the exception to Saturday, November 14, note below). Additional lane and ramp closures may be announced. New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts I-280, between Front St. and Greenbelt Pkwy., will be reduced to one lane for pavement repairs on Saturday, November 14, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Interstate 280, between Wheeling St. and Curtice Rd., Oregon, work is complete. Interstate 280, between Front St. and Greenbelt Pkwy., Toledo, may experience lane restrictions for drain cleaning through Friday, November 13. Interstate 475 widening and interchange construction – I-475 between Angola Road and Bancroft Street, Toledo, will be two lanes in each direction for widening work and interchange construction at Dorr Street. Local streets will experience traffic impacts. Estimated completion: August 2021 Continuing Work Hill Avenue and Dorr Street between Holland-Sylvania Road and McCord Road will experience intermittent, temporary closures for overhead bridge work. Flaggers will maintain traffic control. Detour: King Road to Bancroft Street to Holland-Sylvania Road

between Holland-Sylvania Road and McCord Road will experience intermittent, temporary closures for overhead bridge work. Flaggers will maintain traffic control. Additional restrictions will be announced. U.S. Route 20A, between Eber Road and Airport Highway, Swanton Township, is open following construction of three roundabouts on US 20A at Weckerly Rd., SR 295, and Whitehouse-Spencer Rd. Lane restrictions are possible for finish work. Estimated completion: November. State Route 2/Anthony Wayne High Level Bridge dehumidification – The High-Level Bridge between Broadway Street and Clark Street, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions for bridge dehumidification work. Estimated completion: November. State Route 64/Waterville Bridge replacement – SR 64 may experience lane restrictions for bridge work over the Maumee River. Memorial Park in Waterville is closed. Estimated completion: November. State Route 65/Oak Street bridge replacement – SR 65/Oak Street between Fassett Street and Buckzo Street will experience lane restrictions for bridge replacement. Earl Street at Oak Street will experience lane restrictions for finish work. Pedestrian access is maintained. Estimated completion: November. State Route 184/Alexis Road, Acres Road, and Elliott Drive, will experience lane restrictions for minor widening and traffic signal installation. Additional restrictions may be announced. Estimated completion: January 2021. Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement maintenance throughout the year. **All work is weather permitting.**