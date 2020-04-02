Lucas County Weekly Construction Update

Interstate 75 *Updated* I-75 Widening and Bridge Work Projects 277-18/PID 93594 and 108-19/PID 93592 Through Fall 2023 Lane restrictions on I-75 between Buck Rd. and Monroe St. for major reconstruction Nightly ramp and lane closures possible on I-75 between Buck Rd. and Monroe St. Ramp closed from westbound Miami St. to southbound I-75 for drainage work Westbound Miami St. closed at southbound I-75 for drainage work Southbound I-75 Entrance Detour: Oregon Rd.; Wales Rd.; Southbound I-75 Westbound Miami St. Detour: Oregon Rd.; Wales Rd.; Glenwood Rd.; Miami St. *Work Postponed* Overnight westbound Miami St. closed at southbound I-75 for drainage work (ramp remains open) Westbound Miami St. Detour: Southbound I-75; Wales Rd.; Glenwood Rd.; Miami St. *Work Postponed* Ramp closed from southbound I-75 to South Ave. (Exit 200) for ramp reconstruction Detour: Southbound I-75; Miami St. (Exit 199A); Northbound I-75; South Ave. (Exit 200) *Closure Postponed* Through Friday, April 3, 8pm-6am Overnight southbound I-75 reduced to one lane between Collingwood Blvd. and Nebraska Ave. Through Friday, April 10, 12am-5am Overnight northbound/inbound SR 25/AW Trail closed under I-75 Detour: Collingwood Blvd.; Erie St. Monday, April 13 through Thursday, April 16, 7pm-7am Ramp closed from northbound I-75 to northbound/inbound SR 25/AW Trail

Lane restrictions on northbound SR 25/AW Trail under I-75

Lane restrictions possible on northbound I-75 for beam removal at Nebraska Ave. overpass Through Summer Lane restrictions possible on Broadway St. between Newton St. and Segur Ave. for overhead work

Ramp closed from Collingwood Blvd. to southbound I-75 Detour: Collingwood Blvd.; Erie St.; Washington St.; SR 25; southbound I-75

Emerald Ave. and Segur Ave. under I-75 closed. Seek alternate route. Through December Ramp closed from South Ave. to southbound I-75 Detour: Northbound I-75; Detroit Ave. (Exit 203B); Southbound I-75 Through April 2022 Nebraska Ave. closed between Division St. and Erie St. for bridge replacement over I-75 Detour: Erie St.; Collingwood Blvd.; Nebraska Ave. Through Fall 2023 I-75 reduced to two 11-foot lanes in each direction between Monroe St. and Buck Rd.