Lucas County Weekly Construction Update
Interstate 75
*Updated*
I-75 Widening and Bridge Work
Projects 277-18/PID 93594 and 108-19/PID 93592
Through Fall 2023
Lane restrictions on I-75 between Buck Rd. and Monroe St. for major reconstruction
Nightly ramp and lane closures possible on I-75 between Buck Rd. and Monroe St.
Ramp closed from westbound Miami St. to southbound I-75 for drainage work
Westbound Miami St. closed at southbound I-75 for drainage work
Southbound I-75 Entrance Detour: Oregon Rd.; Wales Rd.; Southbound I-75
Westbound Miami St. Detour: Oregon Rd.; Wales Rd.; Glenwood Rd.; Miami St.
*Work Postponed*
Overnight westbound Miami St. closed at southbound I-75 for drainage work (ramp remains open)
Westbound Miami St. Detour: Southbound I-75; Wales Rd.; Glenwood Rd.; Miami St.
*Work Postponed*
Ramp closed from southbound I-75 to South Ave. (Exit 200) for ramp reconstruction
Detour: Southbound I-75; Miami St. (Exit 199A); Northbound I-75; South Ave. (Exit 200)
*Closure Postponed*
Through Friday, April 3, 8pm-6am
Overnight southbound I-75 reduced to one lane between Collingwood Blvd. and Nebraska Ave.
Through Friday, April 10, 12am-5am
Overnight northbound/inbound SR 25/AW Trail closed under I-75
Detour: Collingwood Blvd.; Erie St.
Monday, April 13 through Thursday, April 16, 7pm-7am
Through Summer
Through December
Through April 2022
Nebraska Ave. closed between Division St. and Erie St. for bridge replacement over I-75
Detour: Erie St.; Collingwood Blvd.; Nebraska Ave.
Through Fall 2023
I-75 reduced to two 11-foot lanes in each direction between Monroe St. and Buck Rd.
Interstate 75
*Work Starts Friday*
Friday, April 3 at 8pm through Saturday, April 4 at 4pm
Lane restrictions on northbound I-75 from near Alexis Rd. into state of Michigan
*Work performed by Michigan Dept. of Transportation (MDOT)*
Interstate 75
Culvert Repair
Northbound I-75 between Ottawa River Rd. and Alexis Rd. for culvert repair
*Work Complete*
Interstate 280
Veterans Glass City Skyway Resurfacing
Project 625-19/PID 106163
Through October 2021
Lane restrictions possible on I-280 between Greenbelt Pkwy. and Seaman St.
Additional lane and ramp restrictions will be announced
Interstate 475
Widening and Interchange Construction
Project 470-19/PID 88084
Through Summer 2021
Lane restrictions possible on I-475 between Angola Rd. and Bancroft St.
Short term road closures possible on Hill Ave. and Dorr St. between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd. for overhead bridge reconstruction
Traffic maintained by flaggers
Through Thursday, April 2, 9pm-5am nightly
Overnight Dorr St. closed between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd. for overhead beam setting
Use westbound detour
Through October
Additional restrictions will be announced
US Route 23
*Weight Limit Restriction*
Beam Repair
Project 9001-20/PID 113116
A weight limit restriction of 80,000 lbs. is in effect on northbound US Route 23 at the I-475 split
Friday, April 17 at 7pm through Monday, April 20 at 7am
State Route 2/Anthony Wayne High Level Bridge
Bridge Dehumidification Project
Project 3001-18/PID 101556
Through June
Lane restrictions possible between Broadway St. and Clark St.
State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail
Bridge Replacement
Project 142-18/PID 85266
Through Summer
Lane restrictions on SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail between Western Ave. and Collingwood Blvd.
Through Spring
Additional lane restrictions may be announced
State Route 64
Waterville Bridge Replacement
Project 567-17/PID 92088
Through September
Lane restrictions possible
Memorial Park remains closed through October
Additional restrictions will be announced
State Route 65/Oak St.
Bridge Replacement
Project 571-19/PID 102953
Through November
Lane restrictions possible between Fassett St. and Buckzo St.
Earl St. at Oak St. closed
Pedestrian access maintained
State Route 184/Alexis Rd.
Traffic Signal Upgrades and Minor Widening
Project 449-19/PID 107164
Through August
Daily lane restrictions possible on SR 184/Alexis Rd., Acres Rd. and Elliott Dr.
Additional restrictions may be announced
Various Routes District-wide
Guardrail, Lighting & Pavement Marking Maintenance
Projects 19-1042/PID 107985 and 19-1034/107984
Through December 2020
Lane restrictions possible district-wide
