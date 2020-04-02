Thursday, April 2, 2020

Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined

Lucas County Weekly Construction Update

75 

Interstate 75

*Updated*

I-75 Widening and Bridge Work

Projects 277-18/PID 93594 and 108-19/PID 93592

Through Fall 2023

Lane restrictions on I-75 between Buck Rd. and Monroe St. for major reconstruction

Nightly ramp and lane closures possible on I-75 between Buck Rd. and Monroe St.

 

Ramp closed from westbound Miami St. to southbound I-75 for drainage work

Westbound Miami St. closed at southbound I-75 for drainage work

Southbound I-75 Entrance Detour: Oregon Rd.; Wales Rd.; Southbound I-75

Westbound Miami St. Detour: Oregon Rd.; Wales Rd.; Glenwood Rd.; Miami St.

*Work Postponed*

 

Overnight westbound Miami St. closed at southbound I-75 for drainage work (ramp remains open)

Westbound Miami St. Detour: Southbound I-75; Wales Rd.; Glenwood Rd.; Miami St.

*Work Postponed*

 

Ramp closed from southbound I-75 to South Ave. (Exit 200) for ramp reconstruction

Detour: Southbound I-75; Miami St. (Exit 199A); Northbound I-75; South Ave. (Exit 200)

*Closure Postponed*

 

Through Friday, April 3, 8pm-6am

Overnight southbound I-75 reduced to one lane between Collingwood Blvd. and Nebraska Ave.

 

Through Friday, April 10, 12am-5am

Overnight northbound/inbound SR 25/AW Trail closed under I-75

Detour: Collingwood Blvd.; Erie St.

 

Monday, April 13 through Thursday, April 16, 7pm-7am

  • Ramp closed from northbound I-75 to northbound/inbound SR 25/AW Trail
  • Lane restrictions on northbound SR 25/AW Trail under I-75
  • Lane restrictions possible on northbound I-75 for beam removal at Nebraska Ave. overpass

 

Through Summer

  • Lane restrictions possible on Broadway St. between Newton St. and Segur Ave. for overhead work
  • Ramp closed from Collingwood Blvd. to southbound I-75 Detour: Collingwood Blvd.; Erie St.; Washington St.; SR 25; southbound I-75
  • Emerald Ave. and Segur Ave. under I-75 closed. Seek alternate route.

 

Through December

  • Ramp closed from South Ave. to southbound I-75 Detour: Northbound I-75; Detroit Ave. (Exit 203B); Southbound I-75

 

Through April 2022

Nebraska Ave. closed between Division St. and Erie St. for bridge replacement over I-75

Detour: Erie St.; Collingwood Blvd.; Nebraska Ave.

 

Through Fall 2023

I-75 reduced to two 11-foot lanes in each direction between Monroe St. and Buck Rd.

75 

Interstate 75

*Work Starts Friday*

Friday, April 3 at 8pm through Saturday, April 4 at 4pm

Lane restrictions on northbound I-75 from near Alexis Rd. into state of Michigan

*Work performed by Michigan Dept. of Transportation (MDOT)*

75 

Interstate 75

Culvert Repair

Northbound I-75 between Ottawa River Rd. and Alexis Rd. for culvert repair

*Work Complete*

280 

Interstate 280

Veterans Glass City Skyway Resurfacing

Project 625-19/PID 106163

Through October 2021

Lane restrictions possible on I-280 between Greenbelt Pkwy. and Seaman St.

Additional lane and ramp restrictions will be announced

I 475 

Interstate 475

Widening and Interchange Construction

Project 470-19/PID 88084

Through Summer 2021

Lane restrictions possible on I-475 between Angola Rd. and Bancroft St.

Short term road closures possible on Hill Ave. and Dorr St. between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd. for overhead bridge reconstruction

Traffic maintained by flaggers

 

Through Thursday, April 2, 9pm-5am nightly

Overnight Dorr St. closed between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd. for overhead beam setting

Use westbound detour

 

Through October

  • Westbound Dorr St. closed between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd.
    Detour: Northbound Holland-Sylvania Rd.; Westbound Bancroft St.; South on McCord Rd.
  • Westbound Dorr St. closed 2000’ west of McCord Rd. for reconstruction
    Detour: Northbound Holland-Sylvania; Westbound Bancroft St.; Southbound King Ave.
  • Northbound McCord Rd. closed 2000’ north and south of Dorr St. for reconstruction
    Detour: Northbound McCord Rd.; Westbound Nebraska Ave.; Northbound King Rd.; Eastbound Bancroft St.

 

Additional restrictions will be announced

US 23 

US Route 23

*Weight Limit Restriction*

Beam Repair

Project 9001-20/PID 113116

A weight limit restriction of 80,000 lbs. is in effect on northbound US Route 23 at the I-475 split

 

Friday, April 17 at 7pm through Monday, April 20 at 7am

  • Northbound US 23 closed between Blossman Rd. and W. Sylvania Ave. (Northbound US 23 closed at eastbound I-475 split)
    Detour: EB I-475; NB Secor Rd.; WB I-475; NB US 23
  • Southbound I-475 reduced to one lane under US 23
  • Lane restrictions possible on ramp from westbound I-475 to northbound US 23
state route 2 SR 2 

State Route 2/Anthony Wayne High Level Bridge

Bridge Dehumidification Project

Project 3001-18/PID 101556

Through June

Lane restrictions possible between Broadway St. and Clark St.

SR 25 

State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail

Bridge Replacement

Project 142-18/PID 85266

Through Summer

Lane restrictions on SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail between Western Ave. and Collingwood Blvd.

 

Through Spring

  • Inbound SR 25 reduced to one, 11-foot lane
  • Outbound SR 25 remains two lanes
  • Emerald Ave. closed between Vinton St. and SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail
  • City Park Ave. closed between Greene St. and SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail
    Seek alternate route

Additional lane restrictions may be announced

SR 64 

State Route 64

Waterville Bridge Replacement

Project 567-17/PID 92088

Through September

Lane restrictions possible

Memorial Park remains closed through October

Additional restrictions will be announced

65 

State Route 65/Oak St.

Bridge Replacement

Project 571-19/PID 102953

Through November

Lane restrictions possible between Fassett St. and Buckzo St.

Earl St. at Oak St. closed

Pedestrian access maintained

SR 184 

State Route 184/Alexis Rd.

Traffic Signal Upgrades and Minor Widening

Project 449-19/PID 107164

Through August

Daily lane restrictions possible on SR 184/Alexis Rd., Acres Rd. and Elliott Dr.

Additional restrictions may be announced

Various Routes District-wide

Guardrail, Lighting & Pavement Marking Maintenance

Projects 19-1042/PID 107985 and 19-1034/107984

Through December 2020

Lane restrictions possible district-wide

**All work is weather permitting.**

 

