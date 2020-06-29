Lucas County Weekly Construction Update

Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined

Interstate 75 widening and bridge work – I-75 between Buck Rd. and Monroe St., Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023 New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts Southbound I-75 exit ramp to Wales Rd. (Exit 198) will be closed for ramp reconstruction, Monday, June 29 through September.

will be closed for ramp reconstruction, Monday, June 29 through September. South Avenue at Sumner Street will be closed on the northern half of the intersection for drainage work beginning Tuesday, July 7 through July . South Avenue traffic will be maintained by temporary signals. Sumner Street detour: Knower Street to Courtland Avenue to South Avenue.

will be closed on the northern half of the intersection for drainage work beginning . South Avenue traffic will be maintained by temporary signals. Continuing Work Inbound SR 25/AW Trail near Nebraska Avenue will be reduced to one lane through August.

will be reduced to one lane through August. Southbound I-75 exit ramp to South Avenue (Exit 200) is closed through July for ramp reconstruction. Detour: Southbound I-75; Miami St. (Exit 199A); Northbound I-75; South Ave. (Exit 200)

is closed through July for ramp reconstruction. Collingwood Boulevard entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through summer. Detour: Collingwood Blvd. to Erie St. to Washington St. to SR 25 back to southbound I-75

is closed through summer. Emerald Avenue and Segur Avenue are closed under I-75 through summer.

and are closed under I-75 through summer. Southbound I-75 entrance ramp from Wales Rd. will be closed for ramp reconstruction through mid-September.

will be closed for ramp reconstruction through mid-September. Northbound I-75 under Nebraska Avenue has a height restriction of 13’ 9” for bridge replacement through September.

has a height restriction of 13’ 9” for bridge replacement through September. South Avenue entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through December. Detour: Northbound I-75 to Detroit Ave. back to I-75 southbound

is closed through December. Nebraska Avenue is closed over I-75 between Division Street and Erie Street for bridge replacement through April 2022. Detour: Erie St. to Collingwood Blvd. to Nebraska Ave.

is closed over I-75 between Division Street and Erie Street for bridge replacement through April 2022.

Interstate 75 between I-475 and I-280, Toledo, may experience daytime and overnight lane restrictions for sealing finish work and pavement striping. Estimated completion: July

Interstate 280 Veterans’ Glass City Skyway resurfacing – I-280 between Greenbelt Parkway and Seaman Road, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing. Additional lane and ramp closures will be announced. Estimated completion: October 2021 New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts Northbound I-280 reduced to one lane for a deck pour overnight Thursday, June 25, 7 p.m.-7 a.m.

reduced to one lane for a deck pour overnight Thursday, June 25, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Northbound I-280 reduced to one lane for a deck pour overnight, Wednesday, July 1, and Thursday, July 2, 7 p.m.-7 a.m.

*Traffic Pattern Change* Interstate 475 widening and interchange construction – I-475 between Angola Road and Bancroft Street, Toledo, will be two lanes in each direction for widening work and interchange construction at Dorr Street. Local streets will experience traffic impacts. Estimated completion: August 2021 New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts Westbound Dorr St. is closed between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd. through Monday, June 29 . Detour: Holland-Sylvania Rd. to Bancroft St. to McCord Rd. back to Dorr St.

is closed between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd. through Westbound Dorr St. closed 2000’ west of McCord Rd. for reconstruction through Monday, June 29. Detour: Northbound Holland-Sylvania Rd. to westbound Bancroft St. to southbound King Ave.

closed 2000’ west of McCord Rd. for reconstruction through Eastbound Dorr Street will close between Holland-Sylvania Road and King Road beginning Monday, June 29 through October. Westbound Dorr Street will reopen. Detour: King Road to Bancroft Street to Holland-Sylvania Road

Northbound McCord Rd. closed 2000’ north and south of Dorr St. for reconstruction through Monday, June 29. Detour: Northbound McCord Rd. to westbound Nebraska Ave. to northbound King Rd. to eastbound Bancroft St.

closed 2000’ north and south of Dorr St. for reconstruction through Southbound McCord Road will close 2,000 feet north and south of Dorr Street intersection for reconstruction beginning Monday, June 29 through October. Northbound McCord Road will reopen. Detour: Bancroft Street to King Road to Nebraska Avenue

Continuing Work Hill Ave. and Dorr St.between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd. will experience intermittent, temporary closures for overhead bridge work. Flaggers will maintain traffic control. Additional restrictions will be announced.

*Work Complete* Northbound Interstate 475 between the Maumee River and Airport Highway, Maumee/Monclova Township/Springfield Township, is fully open following nightly crack sealing.

*New Work* U.S. Route 20, Central Avenue at Reynolds Road, Sylvania Township, will experience lane restrictions for intersection improvements. Estimated completion: September

*New Work* U.S. Route 24/Detroit Avenue, between Berdan Avenue and Phillips Avenue will experience lane restrictions for annual bridge inspection on Monday, June 29 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

State Route 2/Anthony Wayne High Level Bridge dehumidification – The High-Level Bridge between Broadway Street and Clark Street, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions for bridge dehumidification work. Estimated completion: September

*Traffic Pattern Change*

State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail bridge replacement – SR 25/AW Trail between Western Avenue and Collingwood Boulevard will experience lane restrictions for bridge replacement over the railroad. Estimated completion: summer

Continuing Impacts

Outbound/southbound AW Trail remains two lanes but switched to the new bridge

Inbound/northbound AW Trail reduced to one lane through early July

Emerald Avenue closed between Vinton Street and AW Trail through July

City Park Avenue closed between Greene Street and AW Trail through July

*New Work*

State Route 51/Summit Street between Clayton Street and Lafayette Street will experience lane restrictions for annual bridge inspection on Monday, June 29 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

State Route 64/Waterville Bridge replacement – SR 64 may experience lane restrictions for bridge construction over the Maumee River. Memorial Park in Waterville is closed. Additional restrictions may be announced. Estimated completion: September

State Route 65/Oak Street bridge replacement – SR 65/Oak Street between Fassett Street and Buckzo Street will experience lane restrictions for bridge replacement. Earl Street at Oak Street is closed. Pedestrian access is maintained. Estimated completion: October

*New Work*

State Route 65/Craig Memorial Bridge over the Maumee River will experience lane restrictions for annual bridge inspection on Tuesday, June 30 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

State Route 184/Alexis Road, Acres Road and Elliott Drivewill experience lane restrictions for minor widening and traffic signal installation. Additional restrictions may be announced. Estimated completion: August

State Route 295, between Soul Road and Shaffer Road, Wilkins, will be closed for railroad work through Monday, June 29. Closure maintained by railroad.

Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement maintenance throughout the year.

