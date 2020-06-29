Lucas County Weekly Construction Update

Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined
Interstate 75 widening and bridge work – I-75 between Buck Rd. and Monroe St., Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023
New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts
Continuing Work
Interstate 75 between I-475 and I-280, Toledo, may experience daytime and overnight lane restrictions for sealing finish work and pavement striping. Estimated completion: July
Interstate 280 Veterans’ Glass City Skyway resurfacing – I-280 between Greenbelt Parkway and Seaman Road, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing. Additional lane and ramp closures will be announced. Estimated completion: October 2021
New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts
*Traffic Pattern Change*
Interstate 475 widening and interchange construction – I-475 between Angola Road and Bancroft Street, Toledo, will be two lanes in each direction for widening work and interchange construction at Dorr Street. Local streets will experience traffic impacts. Estimated completion: August 2021
New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts
Continuing Work
Additional restrictions will be announced.
*Work Complete*
Northbound Interstate 475 between the Maumee River and Airport Highway, Maumee/Monclova Township/Springfield Township, is fully open following nightly crack sealing.
*New Work*
U.S. Route 20, Central Avenue at Reynolds Road, Sylvania Township, will experience lane restrictions for intersection improvements. Estimated completion: September
*New Work*
U.S. Route 24/Detroit Avenue, between Berdan Avenue and Phillips Avenue will experience lane restrictions for annual bridge inspection on Monday, June 29 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
State Route 2/Anthony Wayne High Level Bridge dehumidification – The High-Level Bridge between Broadway Street and Clark Street, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions for bridge dehumidification work. Estimated completion: September
*Traffic Pattern Change*
State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail bridge replacement – SR 25/AW Trail between Western Avenue and Collingwood Boulevard will experience lane restrictions for bridge replacement over the railroad. Estimated completion: summer
Continuing Impacts
- Outbound/southbound AW Trail remains two lanes but switched to the new bridge
- Inbound/northbound AW Trail reduced to one lane through early July
- Emerald Avenue closed between Vinton Street and AW Trail through July
- City Park Avenue closed between Greene Street and AW Trail through July
*New Work*
State Route 51/Summit Street between Clayton Street and Lafayette Street will experience lane restrictions for annual bridge inspection on Monday, June 29 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
State Route 64/Waterville Bridge replacement – SR 64 may experience lane restrictions for bridge construction over the Maumee River. Memorial Park in Waterville is closed. Additional restrictions may be announced. Estimated completion: September
State Route 65/Oak Street bridge replacement – SR 65/Oak Street between Fassett Street and Buckzo Street will experience lane restrictions for bridge replacement. Earl Street at Oak Street is closed. Pedestrian access is maintained. Estimated completion: October
*New Work*
State Route 65/Craig Memorial Bridge over the Maumee River will experience lane restrictions for annual bridge inspection on Tuesday, June 30 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
State Route 184/Alexis Road, Acres Road and Elliott Drivewill experience lane restrictions for minor widening and traffic signal installation. Additional restrictions may be announced. Estimated completion: August
State Route 295, between Soul Road and Shaffer Road, Wilkins, will be closed for railroad work through Monday, June 29. Closure maintained by railroad.
Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement maintenance throughout the year.
**All work is weather permitting.**