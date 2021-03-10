Lucky Shamrock Cookies

(Culinary.net) It’s your lucky day because you don’t have to search for the pot of gold under the rainbow for this winning recipe. Throw out the old Irish classics and sweeten things up this year with some mint chocolate chip fun.

If you’re in a crunch for St. Patrick’s Day and need something glowing with green, here is a dessert that is sure to have everyone coming back for seconds (and more).

These Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies are as green as four-leaf clovers and have delicious chocolate chips mixed throughout for some extra sweet flavor. Served beside a big glass of milk, they are perfect treats for any St. Patrick’s Day party or virtual gathering.

To start the recipe, whisk together flour, baking soda and salt in a large mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, add butter, sugar, eggs, green food coloring and peppermint extract for that crisp mint flavor. Beat with a hand mixture and combine the ingredients in both bowls together.

Add chocolate chips to the mixed cookie batter. Scoop onto a baking sheet and bake at 375 F for 11-24 minutes until the edges of the cookies are light brown. Cool on a wire rack before devouring.

With so much mixing and scooping to be done, this is a great recipe for kids to get involved in the kitchen, too. One of the best parts is the eye-catching color. Watch children’s smiling little faces as the batter turns from light brown to dark green for a priceless reaction.

After being perfectly baked, these cookies are bright, fun and will be the hit of any celebration. Soft in the middle, a little crisp on the edges and as green as can be. You can’t ask for much more on St. Patrick’s Day.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies

Servings: 24-32

2 1/2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup butter, softened

1 1/4 cups sugar

2 eggs

30 drops green food coloring

1 teaspoon peppermint extract

1 package (12 ounces) chocolate chips

Heat oven to 375 F. In large bowl, mix flour, baking soda and salt until blended. Set aside. In medium bowl, beat butter and sugar until combined. Add eggs, food coloring and peppermint extract; beat until combined. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients; beat until combined. Stir in chocolate chips. Drop spoonfuls of cookie dough onto baking sheet. Bake 11-14 minutes, or until edges are lightly browned. Cool on wire racks



SOURCE:

Culinary.net