Lupus Foundation Newsletter

A Message from Our Team
Wishing you a Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year from some of our staff. Let’s continue to take lead in 2023!

Watch the Video
 
 
 
 

45 Years of Trailblazing 

For 45 years, the Lupus Foundation of America, Greater Ohio Chapter has been dedicated to improving the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. The LFA, GOC has had a positive impact on the lupus community by offering caring support and providing programs of research, education, and advocacy. If you believe in the mission and want to help us get closer to our shared vision of a world without lupus, please consider getting involved and giving the gift of hope.

Click to give a gift of hope! 
 

A Victory for Lupus Advocates

Senate Approves Millions in Lupus Funding! Recently, the U.S. Senate voted to approve the fiscal year 2023 omnibus spending package which includes $22 million in federal funding for lupus research and education programs. The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to pass the bill on December 23rd, clearing the way for it to be signed into law by the president before current government funding expires on Friday. Click here to read the rest of the article on National’s website.

 
 

We Want to Hear from You! 

Our chapter invites you to a space where we get real about what it’s like to live with lupus. Join our host, Chapter President & CEO, Suzanne Tierney, for candid conversations about topics that so often get overlooked. You’ll hear from our Ohio lupus community — including patients, caregivers, and medical experts — about the highs and lows of living with lupus, practical insights, real-world experiences, and advice.

We’re always looking for fresh faces and we know you have a story to tell. We want to hear it and share it! If you’re interested in being a guest, email us at info@lupusgreaterohio.org.

 
 
Connect with a
Patient Navigator
Learn more about ALL-IN™ 
Patient Support Program
Upcoming Programs and Events Calendar
 

Our Programs and Resources
Check out the resources we have to offer! We have our events calendar for the most up-to-date information on available programs. You can also find support groups or your local patient navigator to connect with lupus warriors in your community.

Community Partnerships

If you’re interested in helping out, learn about becoming a Community Partner!

Sign Up Here

New Patient Education 

A “Lupus 101” class on basic information about managing the disease and living well.

Register Today

Free Walk-in Dental Clinic

Medworks offers a free walk-in clinic. For more information call 216-231-5350. 

Upcoming Schedule

Living With Lupus 

Our Issue 11 magazine is here! Become a member to receive a print copy.

Read Our Digital Copy

My Lupus Living Room 

Our podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.

Our Latest Podcast

Lupus Night Light Blog

Check out our newest blog! Email us if you would like to become a guest writer.

Read Our Latest Blog
 

National Programs to Manage Your Lupus
The National organization, The Lupus Foundation of America, has additional programs that can be accessible to all patients and caregivers.  

Be Fierce

An introduction to those who think they might have lupus or are recently diagnosed.

Learn More!

Take Charge Series

A weekly education email series for people with lupus and recently diagnosed.

Sign Up for the Series!

SELF Program

SELF is an online self-management program developed for lupus patients.

Learn and Join In!
 

Find Out Ways to Give
There are many ways to give support to help us continue our mission to improving the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. Here are some of other ways to give besides the traditional method.

Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have the ability to create digital fundraisers making it easy to support us.

On our donation page, you can enter your employer in the Double the Donation search bar to find out if they match gifts.

Use Amazon Smile and select the LFA, GOC, they donate 0.5% of your order to us!

Sign up and select our chapter! Earn points just for searching the web with Bing.

 

Check out Donatestuff.com for donation pick-up of your gently used goods.

Give us a follow on social media!

 

Lupus Foundation of America, Greater Ohio Chapter
12930 Chippewa Rd. Suite 4 | Brecksville, Ohio 44141
1(888) NO-LUPUS | info@lupusgreaterohio.org

