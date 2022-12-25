Lupus Foundation Newsletter

For 45 years, the Lupus Foundation of America, Greater Ohio Chapter has been dedicated to improving the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. The LFA, GOC has had a positive impact on the lupus community by offering caring support and providing programs of research, education, and advocacy. If you believe in the mission and want to help us get closer to our shared vision of a world without lupus, please consider getting involved and giving the gift of hope.
Senate Approves Millions in Lupus Funding! Recently, the U.S. Senate voted to approve the fiscal year 2023 omnibus spending package which includes $22 million in federal funding for lupus research and education programs. The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to pass the bill on December 23rd, clearing the way for it to be signed into law by the president before current government funding expires on Friday. Click here to read the rest of the article on National’s website.
We Want to Hear from You!
Our chapter invites you to a space where we get real about what it’s like to live with lupus. Join our host, Chapter President & CEO, Suzanne Tierney, for candid conversations about topics that so often get overlooked. You’ll hear from our Ohio lupus community — including patients, caregivers, and medical experts — about the highs and lows of living with lupus, practical insights, real-world experiences, and advice.
We’re always looking for fresh faces and we know you have a story to tell. We want to hear it and share it! If you’re interested in being a guest, email us at info@lupusgreaterohio.org.
Our Programs and Resources Check out the resources we have to offer! We have our events calendar for the most up-to-date information on available programs. You can also find support groupsor your local patient navigator to connect with lupus warriors in your community.
Community Partnerships
If you’re interested in helping out, learn about becoming a Community Partner!
Find Out Ways to Give There are many ways to give support to help us continue our mission to improving the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. Here are some of other ways to give besides the traditional method.
Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have the ability to create digital fundraisers making it easy to support us.
On ourdonation page, you can enter your employer in the Double the Donation search bar to find out if they match gifts.
Use Amazon Smile and select the LFA, GOC, they donate 0.5% of your order to us!
Sign up and select our chapter! Earn points just for searching the web with Bing.