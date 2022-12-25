Lupus Foundation Newsletter

We Want to Hear from You! Our chapter invites you to a space where we get real about what it’s like to live with lupus. Join our host, Chapter President & CEO, Suzanne Tierney, for candid conversations about topics that so often get overlooked. You’ll hear from our Ohio lupus community — including patients, caregivers, and medical experts — about the highs and lows of living with lupus, practical insights, real-world experiences, and advice. We’re always looking for fresh faces and we know you have a story to tell. We want to hear it and share it! If you’re interested in being a guest, email us at info@lupusgreaterohio.org.