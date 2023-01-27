Luther “Luke” Leathem, 80, of North Baltimore, passed away at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Woodhaven Nursing Home, Bowling Green. He was born on March 12, 1942, in Galion, OH to the late Cletus J. and Rhea Maude (Arthur) Leathem. He married Margaret Conklin on February 11, 1995, and she survives.



Luke is also survived by his sons: Gregory Leathem of Kenton, Jeffrey (Christine) Leathem of Findlay and Jay Leathem of Kenton; step-daughter, Vicky (John) Dielman of Custar; step-sons: David Hoops of Hamler and James (Miranda) Hoops of Deshler; brother, Larry Leathem of Marion; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He was also preceded in death by his brothers: James and Carl Leathem; and sister, Leona Leathem.



Luke retired from Ryder Logistics as a truck driver. He was a member of First Christian Church in Bowling Green.



A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 1 hour (11 a.m.-12 p.m.) prior to the service. Pastor Gene Sugg officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.