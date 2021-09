North Baltimore, Ohio

Lyle Bomer Estate Auction

Friday Oct. 1, 11:00 am

14929 MERMILL RD., RUDOLPH , OH 43462

RUDOLPH PO STAMPS , RUDOLPH BELLS, BOY SCOUT MUGS , BOY SCOUT MEMORABILA,GLASSWARE SOME FENTON, .22 RIFLE W SCOPE , 90’S PLAYBOY, HURRICANE LAMP, CRYSTAL LAMPS , CERAMIC CHRISTMAS TREE , LIONEL TRAIN AND ACCESSORIES, END TABLES , MAGAZINE RACK, DRESSERS, BEDS, PICTURES, , CANISTER SETS, CORELLE DISHES, POTS AND PANS, SHEPARD HOOKS , ANY SEASON DECORATIONS, LADDERS, OLD LATERN , CICRO 1960 CABINET , SAW HORSES , MASON JARS, TAP AND DIE SET , DRILLS ,MISC ASST TOOLS , PEPSI CLOCK , TINS , SHOP VAC, WOOD KITCHEN TABLE W CHAIRS , POLARID CAMERA, CORN SHELLER,COPPER TUB CONTAINER , OLD KEYS,WOODEN SHELVES, BICYCLE ,SMALL CROCKS, #5 CROCK , CHURNER , PAINTED SAWBLADE , PITCHER AND BOWL, HOUSEWARES, SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE THIS IS JUST A START . CmON OUT ON OCT 1ST SALE STARTS AT 11 A.M. * 4′ POWER LIFT WILL BE OFFERED W/ RESERVE

SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE.

TERMS: CASH AND GOODS CHECK W/PROPER ID (STATE OR

DL) CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS WITH 3% FEE. FOOD TRUCK

AUCTIONEER: JERRY, JESSICA , ANDY AVINA

AVINA AUCTION

419-288-3155

142 EAST STRONG AVE. WAYNE, OHIO 43466