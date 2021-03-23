Lyle Leonard Bomer, 85, of Rudolph, Ohio passed away on March 22, 2021. He was born on January 10, 1936 to the late Glenard and Marion (Smith). He married Marilyn (Laney) Bomer on September 10, 1955 at Mount Herman United Methodist Church and spent sixty-two years together before her passing in 2017.

Lyle is survived by three children: Lori (Bill) Widman of Bowling Green, Ohio; Brent (Kathy) Bomer of Grand Rapids, Ohio; and Brian (Ruth) Bomer of Napoleon, Ohio. He is also survived by five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Lyle is proceeded in death by parents; wife Marilyn; two brothers: Loyal and Dwight Bomer, and his sister Virginia Van Cleave.

Lyle graduated from North Baltimore High School in 1955. He was on the varsity football team that went 9-0 in 1954. He worked as an electrician at Libby Owens Ford for thirty-six years before retiring. After retirement he really enjoyed his coffee club at “Timmys” every morning. He was very active and earned a number of awards as a volunteer with the Boy Scout of America. A few of his awards include: The District Award of Merit for Wood District; The Silver Beaver Award; and The George Meany Award. He led scouts on 5 trips to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. He also led scouts on canoe trips to the Tinnerman Canoe Base in Ontario, Canada and Northern Tier Canoe Base in Minnesota. Lyle also served on support staff at a number national jamborees.



Lyle was a member of Rudolph Christian Church where he served as an elder and trustee.

In his community he served as Liberty Township Trustee for 8 years. Lyle also served on the Board of the Township Civic Center and their annual food operation at the Wood County Fair.

The family would like to thank Brookdale Senior Living and ProMedica/Heartland Hospice and for their excellent care of Lyle.

Memorial Contribution in Lyle’s honor may be gifted to the Erie Shores Council Camp Scholarship Fund or Rudolph Christian Church.

Visitation for Lyle will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm and Friday, March 26, 2021 from 10:00 am until the time of his funeral service at 11:00 am at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Interment will immediately follow at Wingston Cemetery. Those planning to attend the services for Lyle are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

