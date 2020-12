In case you missed it…

MABAR PRINTING was started on December 1st, 1960… According to Rick Mays, of North Baltimore, “a lot of changes have happened since then. Just about everyone has either a PC, copier and or printer causing the small town printer to scramble.”

April 1st, 1984 Rick purchased Mabar Printing Service from his Father William “Mac” Mays.

A BIG THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO HAS KEEP MABAR GOING FOR OVER 60 years!!!!