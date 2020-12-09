MADCAP PUPPETS TO BRING THE NUTCRACKER VIRTUALLY TO MCPA

Findlay, OH, December 8, 2020

Madcap Puppets, a Cincinnati based puppet theater, will virtually perform an adaptation of The Nutcracker on Sunday, December 13 at 2:00 PM. This is a FREE livestream holiday performance made possible by Great Scot Community Markets!

Clara needs a little help from The Nutcracker to keep the Sugarplum Fairy from spoiling their holiday festival. Adapted by Dylan Sheldon, Madcap turns this classic Holiday story into a fantastically funny tale, filled with giant puppets and comical characters.

There is no ticket or registration required to view this performance. The livestream will be broadcast via Zoom with a brief Q&A session following the show. The link for the livestream will be made available on MCPA’s website under the event details (MCPA.org/ nutcracker) and on Facebook prior to 2PM on Sunday, December 13.

Madcap Productions Puppet Theatre was founded in Cincinnati in 1981 by the late Jerry Handorf and Beth Kattelman. Since the beginning, they have been firmly rooted in the art of professional puppet theatre, children’s literature and world cultures.

Madcap quickly built a repertoire of comic-absurd and original fairytale performances, touring up to six ensembles concurrently to schools, community centers, art museums and libraries. Classic stories such as The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood and others were adapted for Madcap’s giant puppets and expressive hand-in-mouth characters.