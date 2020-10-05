Main Stop Stores offer  E-Z Pass in NW Ohio

BEREA (Oct. 2, 2020) – The Ohio Turnpike continues to expand its E-ZPass® partnerships with retailers to offer savings, convenience and safety benefits for travel. Beginning today, family-owned Saneholtz-McKarns, Inc. Main Stop Stores will offer E-ZPass transponders to its customers in 15 retail stores throughout five counties in northwest Ohio.

The Ohio Turnpike’s retail program expansion comes at a pivotal time as safety is top of mind for travelers due to COVID-19. The use of an E-ZPass transponder will allow travelers to electronically record fares when entering and exiting the Turnpike, which eliminates the need for person-to-person contact.

“In a continued effort to be responsive to our customers, we are making it easier than ever to acquire an E-ZPass transponder by establishing a relationship with Main Stop as a retail partner in northwest Oho,” said Ohio Turnpike Executive Director Ferzan M. Ahmed, P.E. “Main Stop is a respected brand name in the region and they really will help us reach more customers in this part of Ohio.”

Since its launch in 2009, E-ZPass customers have saved more than $550 million in Ohio compared to customers who paid cash or used a credit card over the same period. Additionally, the number of overall users and vehicle miles travelled using E-ZPass has increased steadily over the past 11 years with nearly 60 percent passenger vehicle usage in 2019.

“Main Stops are always looking for ways to serve our customers in our communities,” said Jeffrey Erb, General Manager, Saneholtz-McKarns, Inc. “We are a logical partner because of our store locations and we couldn’t be happier with this new partnership with the Ohio Turnpike and E-ZPass.”

With 42 tolling authorities in 18 states – and growing—E-ZPass represents the largest and most successful interoperable tolling network in the world. “Our customers will save both time and money using E-ZPass,” added Ahmed. “In fact, the average savings on tolls in Ohio is 33 percent.”

E-ZPass by the Numbers:

Fifteen Main Stop locations will offer E-ZPass transponders for passenger vehicles in five counties: Williams (9); Fulton (3); Henry (1); Defiance (1); Putnam (1).

E-ZPass transponders are $12 at all retail locations.

A credit card and a minimum balance of $25 per transponder are required for activation. ($12 purchase price + $13 additional charge to validate credit card on file = $25 minimum balance for activation. A $25 balance is available on your account for toll credits and fees.)

Allow up to 24 hours for activation in Ohio and up to 48 hours for use of the transponder in other states.

Savings realized by all E-ZPass customers since 2009: over $550 million.

Typically, over 10,000 Ohio E-ZPass customers use the system for at least 30 trips each month.

About Main Stop

Family-owned since 1968, Saneholtz-McKarns Inc. stands apart from other corporate-owned convenience stores. Our Main Stop convenience stores are branded Marathon and are locally owned and operated. This drives our passion for providing the best possible products and services to our neighbors, friends and family throughout northwest Ohio.

Community Support

Many of our Main Stop convenience stores are located in small, rural communities that rely on local businesses for support throughout the year.

About E-ZPass

E-ZPass is an electronic toll collection system that allows customers to enter and exit the Ohio Turnpike without stopping to receive a ticket or to pay the toll. E-ZPass saves both time and money. Ohio travelers receive an average 33 percent discount from their toll charge for using E-ZPass. The Ohio Turnpike E-ZPass maintenance fee (75 cents per month) is waived for frequent Ohio Turnpike travelers—those who take the Ohio Turnpike for 30 or more single trips per month. E-ZPass is the largest, and one of the most successful interoperable toll collection programs in the nation, consisting of toll agencies in 18 states, servicing more than 24 million accounts and 43 million tags, with operations stretching from Maine to Florida, and west to Illinois.

The Ohio Turnpike is a 241-mile toll road offering one of the safest, best and most convenient routes for motorists to reach east/west destinations along the northern corridor of Ohio. The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission provides excellent customer service and amenities to meet travelers’ wants and needs, including state-of-the-art service plazas, a variety of restaurant choices, and routine maintenance for a smooth, pleasant trip.