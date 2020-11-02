Main Street Business Holding Open House

North Baltimore Nutrition, owned and operated by HerbalLife Health Coach Laura Vitt, is celebrating the official Grand Opening of the business this week, beginning today (November 2, 2020)





There will be daily give-aways, including gift certificates and other various items.



Laura Vitt, of rural Fostoria, began being a part of North Baltimore Nutrition earlier this year, as a fitness instructor, and took over ownership in May, 2020. She recently left another job she held to operate this business full-time. “I’ve been working both jobs since May, until last Friday. Now, I’m all in!” she said, with much enthusiasm for her new venture.



North Baltimore Nutrition offers shakes and teas and coffees, and other nutritionally created beverages, along with protein bars, meal replacements, and other Herbalife based products. Customers can call ahead (419-857-1328) and have their order ready when they arrive to pick it up. “I hope to be able to add delivery soon,” said Vitt. “Each week we offer a featured Shake of the Week and Tea of the Week in addition to all the other products available.”





In addition, the business offers various physical activity classes, open to the public, currently featuring the very popular Cardio Drumming. The classes are led by certified instructors. “We are adding “Badass Fitness” and other options. We hope to add Chair Yoga soon,” she added.

The business has an area for guests to sit and relax or chat while enjoying their beverages. There is WiFi available also.

North Baltimore Nutrition is located at 142 N. Main Street, at the corner of North Main Street and East Broadway in North Baltimore. Hours are Mon-Thurs: 6am-6pm; Friday: 6am-2pm; Sat: 8am-2pm;