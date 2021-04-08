NB Main Street Christmas Lights Fundraising Update

Dear North Baltimore Community,

Have you noticed how nice the downtown looks since the revitalization project is complete? We have something to be proud of and we do not want to stop the progress now.



During the renovations, it became apparent that the Village needed updated holiday lights to be attached to the new light poles. Several options of snowflakes and wreaths have been chosen to light up the holidays this year. All options are priced around $425 each and we have over 24 poles to fill.

This brings the total needed to around $10,000. Of course, if more money was received, the Village could add options of lighted garland, welcome banners, or items to spruce up the new downtown. We are fortunate and have been able to order the lights during the off-season for a discount.

We know many businesses are struggling now more than ever, but we have had some amazing donations so far! If you would like to support this community project, any contribution you could make towards lighting the downtown for the next holiday season would be appreciated.

Thank you,

NB Downtown Lights Committee

Holly Emahiser Ryder

nbdowntownholidaylights@gmail.com

Below is a list of businesses that have donated so far:

Donors $2000 and above

Hancock Wood Electric Cooperative

Donors $1000 and above

North Baltimore Friends of the Library

North Baltimore Rotary Club

Donors $500 and above

HPJ Industries INC.

North Baltimore Lions Club

Millstream Area Credit Union

HAHNCO INC.

Donors $100 and above

Mak & Ali’s

Poggemeyer Design Group, INC.

www.TheNBXpress.com

All donations can be mailed to:

North Baltimore Downtown Christmas Lights

C/O North Baltimore Area Chamber of Commerce

P.O. Box 284

North Baltimore, Ohio 45872

Checks can be made payable to : NBACC Foundation