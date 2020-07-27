NBX WaterShedsun
Major I-75 ramp closures start Fri. July 30

Project Update:

I-75 Widening and Reconstruction

Major ramp closures beginning Friday, July 30

BOWLING GREEN (July 23, 2020) – Progress on the mega I-75 project in the downtown Toledo area is reaching a tangible milestone, which means major ramp closures are upcoming. 

Since the northern I-75 project from South Avenue to Dorr Street began in late 2018, crews have primarily been working on I-75 between South Avenue (Exit 200) and Collingwood Boulevard/Erie Street (Exit 201A). 

Now, as crews shift north to work on I-75 between the Anthony Wayne Trail (Exit 201B) and Dorr Street, they’ll begin working to reconfigure the I-75 interchange with the Anthony Wayne Trail. To do this, the left-hand merge ramps from the Anthony Wayne Trail to I-75 will have to be closed for approximately two years. 

The following is the current schedule of upcoming ramp changes:

Thursday, July 30:

  • During the overnight hours, the ramp from northbound/inbound Anthony Wayne Trail to northbound I-75 will close for approximately two years. Detour: Anthony Wayne Trail to Washington Street to northbound I-75.

Friday, July 31:

  • During the overnight hours, the ramp from southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail to southbound I-75 will close for approximately two years. Detour: Washington Street to Dorr Street to Collingwood Boulevard to southbound I-75.
  • The ramp from Collingwood Boulevard/Erie Street to southbound I-75 will reopen that night after closing in March 2019.
  • During the overnight hours, the ramp from southbound I-75 to South Avenue (Exit 200) will reopen; however, construction will continue on South Avenue near the I-75 ramps, so allow yourself extra time if using South Avenue.

Monday, August 3:

  • In the early morning hours, the ramp from southbound I-75 to the southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail will close for 14 days for drainage work. Detour: Downtown/Washington Street (Exit 202A) to Washington Street to southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail. 

“We understand the significance the I-75/Anthony Wayne Trail interchange has on the greater Toledo area,” said ODOT District 2 Deputy Director Patrick McColley. “Once complete, the ramp modifications will greatly improve the safety of the interchange by changing the left-side merges with I-75 to conventional right-side merges.”

As for I-75 through the construction zone, two lanes of traffic will remain in each direction, with additional lane restrictions possible overnight. 

Interstate 75 widening and reconstruction

I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street, Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023 

 

New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts 

  • Ramp from northbound/inbound Anthony Wayne Trail to northbound I-75 will close for ramp reconfiguration beginning overnight Thursday, July 30 through summer 2022. Detour: Anthony Wayne Trail to Washington Street to northbound I-75. 
  • Ramp from southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail to southbound I-75 will close for ramp reconfiguration beginning overnight Friday, July 31 through summer 2022. Detour: Washington Street to Dorr Street to Collingwood Boulevard to southbound I-75. 
  • Ramp from Collingwood Boulevard/Erie Street to southbound I-75 will reopen overnight Friday, July 31. 
  • Ramp from southbound I-75 to South Avenue (Exit 200) will reopen overnight Friday, July 31. 
  • Ramp from southbound I-75 to the southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail will close for drainage work beginning Monday, August 3 through Monday, August 17. Detour: Downtown/Washington Street (Exit 202A) to Washington Street to southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail. 
  • Miami Street under I-75 will be closed for bridge beam setting on Monday, August 3 and Tuesday, August 4, nightly from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Ramps will remain open 
 
 

 

Continuing Work 

  • Erie Street under I-75 will be closed for roadway work through Wednesday, July 29. Emerald Avenue under I-75 reopened.   
  • Collingwood Boulevard entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through Friday, July 31.
  • Southbound I-75, between Washington Street/Downtown (Exit 202A) and Nebraska Avenue, will experience lane restrictions through Friday, August 7, nightly 7 p.m.-6 a.m.  
 
  • Inbound SR 25/AW Trail near Nebraska Avenue will be reduced to one lane through August. 
  • Southbound I-75 exit ramp to South Avenue (Exit 200) is closed through July for ramp reconstruction.
    • Detour: Southbound I-75; Miami Street (Exit 199A); Northbound I-75; South Avenue (Exit 200) 
 
  • South Avenue at Sumner Street is closed on the northern half of the intersection for drainage work through July. South Avenue traffic will be maintained by temporary signals. 
    • Sumner Street detour: Knower Street to Courtland Avenue to South Avenue  
 
 
  • Detour: Collingwood Boulevard to Erie Street to Washington Street to SR 25 back to southbound I-75 
  • Segur Avenue is closed under I-75 through summer. 
  • Southbound I-75 entrance ramp from Wales Roadis closed for ramp reconstruction through mid-September.  
  • Southbound I-75 exit ramp to Wales Road (Exit 198) is closed for ramp reconstruction through September. 
  • Northbound I-75 under Nebraska Avenue has a height restriction of 13’ 9” for bridge replacement through September. 
  • South Avenue entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through December. 
    • Detour: NorthboundI-75 to Detroit Avenue back to I-75 southbound 
 
  • Nebraska Avenue is closed over I-75 between Division Street and Erie Street for bridge replacement through April 2022. 
    • Detour: Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard to Nebraska Avenue 

