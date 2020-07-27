Major I-75 ramp closures start Fri. July 30

Project Update:
I-75 Widening and Reconstruction
Major ramp closures beginning Friday, July 30
BOWLING GREEN (July 23, 2020) – Progress on the mega I-75 project in the downtown Toledo area is reaching a tangible milestone, which means major ramp closures are upcoming.
Since the northern I-75 project from South Avenue to Dorr Street began in late 2018, crews have primarily been working on I-75 between South Avenue (Exit 200) and Collingwood Boulevard/Erie Street (Exit 201A).
Now, as crews shift north to work on I-75 between the Anthony Wayne Trail (Exit 201B) and Dorr Street, they’ll begin working to reconfigure the I-75 interchange with the Anthony Wayne Trail. To do this, the left-hand merge ramps from the Anthony Wayne Trail to I-75 will have to be closed for approximately two years.
The following is the current schedule of upcoming ramp changes:
Thursday, July 30:
- During the overnight hours, the ramp from northbound/inbound Anthony Wayne Trail to northbound I-75 will close for approximately two years. Detour: Anthony Wayne Trail to Washington Street to northbound I-75.
Friday, July 31:
- During the overnight hours, the ramp from southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail to southbound I-75 will close for approximately two years. Detour: Washington Street to Dorr Street to Collingwood Boulevard to southbound I-75.
- The ramp from Collingwood Boulevard/Erie Street to southbound I-75 will reopen that night after closing in March 2019.
- During the overnight hours, the ramp from southbound I-75 to South Avenue (Exit 200) will reopen; however, construction will continue on South Avenue near the I-75 ramps, so allow yourself extra time if using South Avenue.
Monday, August 3:
- In the early morning hours, the ramp from southbound I-75 to the southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail will close for 14 days for drainage work. Detour: Downtown/Washington Street (Exit 202A) to Washington Street to southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail.
“We understand the significance the I-75/Anthony Wayne Trail interchange has on the greater Toledo area,” said ODOT District 2 Deputy Director Patrick McColley. “Once complete, the ramp modifications will greatly improve the safety of the interchange by changing the left-side merges with I-75 to conventional right-side merges.”
As for I-75 through the construction zone, two lanes of traffic will remain in each direction, with additional lane restrictions possible overnight.
Interstate 75 widening and reconstruction
I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street, Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023
