Mak & Ali’s Update March 20 ’22

From Kelly Light at Mak & Ali’s Pizza. “We are relocating to 127 S. Main St. We are currently renovating and our goal is to reopen sometime this summer. There is no definite date at this time. Thank you everyone for your continuous support, we look forward to serving our community in the near future!”
Below is the NBX post from Jan. 16, 2022:
Happy for you and North Baltimore that you are able to work things out to reopen.
A W E S O M E!!!!!!!
What happened to the Cheesecake Cafe?
They were unable to pull all the necessaries together for their ambitious project. Opening a restaurant is very difficult!