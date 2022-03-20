North Baltimore, Ohio

March 21, 2022 8:07 am

Oct. 2018 Update

Mak & Ali’s Update March 20 ’22

 

The Cheesecake Cafe was unable to get their business open, so… 

From Kelly Light at Mak & Ali’s Pizza. “We are relocating to 127 S. Main St. We are currently renovating and our goal is to reopen sometime this summer. There is no definite date at this time. Thank you everyone for your continuous support, we look forward to serving our community in the near future!”

Below is the NBX post from Jan. 16, 2022:

Fire Destroys Local Businesses Saturday

    1. They were unable to pull all the necessaries together for their ambitious project. Opening a restaurant is very difficult!

