Make Mealtime a Cinch with a Simple, Tasty Salad

(Family Features) Weeknights filled with after-school activities, social events, family commitments and more can make eating nutritious meals a daunting task. Turn to quick dinner ideas the entire family can enjoy with simple, better-for-you ingredients.

This Grilled Chicken Salad with Goat Cheese, Fresh Blueberries and Pecans from the recipe experts at Safeway and Albertsons includes fresh, flavorful O Organics® ingredients to satisfy hunger after long days at school or in the office. Plus, simple preparation means it’s ready in 20 minutes to make mealtime a breeze.

Visit Safeway.com and Albertsons.com to discover more family recipes.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!







Grilled Chicken Salad with Goat Cheese, Fresh Blueberries and Pecans

Recipe courtesy of Safeway and Albertsons

Total time: 20 minutes

3/4 pound boneless, skinless O Organics chicken breasts

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons O Organics extra-virgin olive oil

1 package (5 ounces) O Organics spring mix

1 package (6 ounces) O Organics blueberries (or desired berry)

1/4 cup O Organics pecan halves

3 tablespoons O Organics olive oil

1 tablespoon O Organics balsamic vinegar

1/2 log (4 ounces) O Organics goat cheese

Pat chicken dry with paper towels and place on cutting board. Cut chicken in half horizontally to form thin cutlets. Season with salt and pepper on both sides. Preheat grill pan, outdoor grill or skillet to medium-high heat. Once pan is hot, coat with oil. Add chicken to pan and grill, turning once, until cooked through, 3-4 minutes per side. Wash and dry mixed greens. Place in medium bowl. Wash and dry blueberries. Add to bowl with mixed greens. Using clean cutting board, roughly chop pecans. Add to bowl. Transfer cooked chicken to cutting board and cut into thin strips. In bowl, mix olive oil and balsamic vinegar to create dressing. Add chicken and dressing to salad bowl; toss to combine. To serve, divide salad between plates or bowls and crumble goat cheese over top.



SOURCE:

Safeway

Albertsons