North Baltimore, Ohio

August 6, 2022 8:38 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
March 2020
Weekly Specials
GOST 2022 Rail Button
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
2022.03.25 Update website
Briar Hill Health Update
3 panel GIF
Ol’ Jenny
OB You’re Expecting
Logo

Make the Grade with Grapes

(Family Features) Whether it’s at school or at home after a day of learning, many kids love to snack. Lunches and snacks that are packable, easy to make and fun to eat start with a convenient, versatile ingredient like grapes.

As a favorite fruit that goes well with a wide variety of ingredients, grapes offer a balance of sweet and tart for a juicy burst of flavor perfect for packing in school lunchboxes.

While it’s easy and healthy to simply pack a serving of grapes on their own, you can also aim for a modern take on a Japanese bento box, which provides a balanced lunch with an array of ready-to-eat components. For example, these snackable combos offer brain-fueling energy and hydration:

  • Hummus, crackers, red bell pepper slices and grapes
  • Cheese, almonds and grapes
  • Nut butter, crackers, baby carrots and grapes
  • Trail mix, crackers and grapes

Starting the day on a bright note can be the difference between success in the classroom or that sleepy feeling caused by hunger. You can give a boost to your student’s morning with an easy Breakfast-to-Go Grape Smoothie that delivers fruit, protein and fiber all in one tasty drink.   

To find more energy-boosting recipe ideas to power your child’s education, visit GrapesFromCalifornia.com.

 

Breakfast-to-Go Grape Smoothie

Servings: 2

  • 1 1/2 cups frozen California grapes
  • 1 banana, sliced
  • 1/2 cup vanilla or honey low-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup grape juice
  • 1/4 cup wheat flake cereal
  1. In blender, blend grapes, banana, yogurt, grape juice and cereal 1 minute. Serve immediately.

Nutritional analysis per serving: 251 calories; 6 g protein; 57 g carbohydrates; 1.5 g fat (5% calories from fat); 2 mg cholesterol; 47 mg sodium; 3 g fiber.

 


SOURCE:
California Table Grape Commission

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website