Make this Sweet, Seasonal Snack

(Family Features) No matter how busy your schedule gets this fall, it’s important to take time to nurture your physical and mental health and well-being. With busy schedules underway, remember to take time to cook and eat together with loved ones.

In fact, research from the “Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health” shows regular family meals make it more likely kids and adults will eat more fruits and vegetables.

Making healthy choices, including eating fruits, like those in Apple Nachos, and vegetables have also been linked to greater happiness, according to research published in “Canadian Family Physician,” and can help you through the transition back to school, the office or wherever your routine takes you. Pairing a healthy diet with other science-backed tips and recipes from the American Heart Association’s Healthy for Good initiative, supported by Kroger Health, can help you and your family feel your best.

Apple Nachos

Recipe courtesy of the American Heart Association’s Healthy for Good initiative

Servings: 6

1/3 cup dried unsweetened cranberries or raisins

1/4 cup sliced unsalted almonds

2 tablespoons unsalted shelled sunflower seeds

3 medium green or red apples, cored and thinly sliced into 12 wedges each, divided

1-2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons water

1/4 cup smooth low-sodium peanut butter

1 tablespoon honey

In small bowl, stir cranberries, almonds and sunflower seeds. Layer 18 apple wedges on large plate or platter. Sprinkle with lemon juice to keep apples from browning. In small microwaveable bowl, microwave water on high 2 minutes, or until boiling. Add peanut butter and honey, stirring until mixture is smooth. Using spoon, drizzle half peanut butter mixture over apple wedges. Sprinkle with half cranberry mixture. Layer remaining apples over cranberry mixture. Drizzle with remaining peanut butter mixture. Sprinkle remaining cranberry mixture over top.

Nutritional information per serving: 167 calories; 7.5 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g trans fat; 2.5 g polyunsaturated fat; 3.5 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 66 mg sodium; 22 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 15 g sugar; 4 g protein.



