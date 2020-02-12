Make your Reservations for the Greater Findlay Restaurant Week

(FINDLAY, OH, February 11, 2020) The Greater Findlay Restaurant Week is back for its third year in Findlay and Hancock County. Once again, area restaurants are offering three-course meals on a prix-fixe menu at different price points. Diners are encouraged to try something new or support their favorite restaurants during this special week.

Twenty-one restaurants are participating in this annual event, set March 2-8. Price points for the participating restaurants are $10, $20, $30, and $40 per diner, and vary per restaurant.

Those interested in taking part in Restaurant Week simply need to visit the restaurant of their choice during dinner hours and ask for the Restaurant Week Menu. Diners will then select one option per course and be charged the restaurant’s set price. Prices do not include tax, gratuity, or drinks; however, many locations are running drink specials. Restaurants will also be serving their regular menu.

Restaurant Week menu items and prices are valid for dine-in only. No tickets are necessary, but reservations are suggested at many locations. Menus and hours are subject to change without notice.

Among the 21 Restaurant Week locations are many returning favorites, however several new restaurants, including Wildcat Café, Cheeky Bear, Bourbon Affair, City Club, R&J’s Cheesecake Shoppe, and Hurricane Pub are first-time Restaurant Week participants.

For a complete list of participating restaurants, visit VisitFindlay.com/RestaurantWeek. For more information, call 419-422-3315 or email [email protected]