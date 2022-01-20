Making Fishing Memorable: Rossford Walleye Roundup

(ROSSFORD, OH—January 19, 2022) Entering its 5th year, the Bass Pro Shops 2022 Rossford Walleye Roundup is scheduled for April 15-16, 2022. The event is open to all 2-person teams. Payouts are based on the number of entries and anticipated to return an estimated $20,000 back to the winning teams. In 2021 the tournament attracted 53 teams with anglers coming from Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New York, and Wisconsin.

Last year’s first place winners Ron Royal and Josh Everett of Michigan took home a check for $10,000 plus other awards for their 2-day catch of 70.82 pounds. “We will always fish this one for sure. Not only because we’ve done well, but it is one of the best run tournaments of the entire season. The respect and hospitality are second to none in how tournament anglers are treated – from all the sponsors to all the event staff. Wouldn’t miss this one!”

Ron Sharp, this year’s tournament director, is an experienced angler with eight years of tournament leadership under his belt. “As an experienced tournament director, I like to make sure that everybody understands and follows all the rules. This guarantees fairness and helps everybody stay safe. The Walleye Roundup is a fun and competitive event that is growing fast. Running it in a professional manner makes it even more attractive to anglers of all skill levels.”

Tournament hours will be 7:30 am-4 pm each day. Michigan and Ohio waters of Lake Erie are open for tournament fishing. No Canadian Waters are permitted. The two-day event will launch from Cullen Park with activities, final weigh-in, and awards at Bass Pro Shops in Rossford. Entry fee is $500 per team consisting of 2 anglers.

2022 Rossford Walleye Roundup

“The Bass Pro Shops location in Rossford is proud to sponsor this one-of-a-kind event. We take pride in making our fishermen feel welcome and appreciated,” said William Sisty from Bass Pro Shops. The tournament pays out nearly all the registration fees plus additional cash prizes for the Largest 1-Day Bag Weight and Big Fish Purse.

In addition, fishermen are treated to wonderful meals and special perks from Bass Pro Shops for those who stay in the hotels on Clark Drive in Rossford. Rossford hotels including the Courtyard Marriott, Hampton Inn and Country Inn & Suites have planned special room rates for fisherman, available on the website.

Dan Byers of Michigan, another regular in the tournament had this to say, “It’s that time of year when all competitive walleye anglers start prepping for the spring season. The excitement of the new season is starting to set it. Planning the tournaments and associated dates is part of it. We start by picking our favorite ones first – Rossford is always on the top of our list. Not only do we get to fish on Lake Erie, but we also get treated like royalty. The Rossford Team is absolutely the best! We will be loyal participants every year!”

For more details and online registration: www.RossfordWalleyeRoundup.com . Sponsorships for the tournament are available and can also be found on the website. For questions, contact Beth Genson, Executive Director, Rossford Convention and Visitors Bureau at 855-765-5451 or bethgenson@visitrossfordohio.com.