North Baltimore, Ohio

June 2, 2024 4:45 am

Managing Asthma Triggers

(Family Features) For those with asthma, understanding what can trigger symptoms is a part of getting the condition under control. Some of the same things that cause allergies can worsen symptoms, but not every allergen is a trigger for everyone with asthma. The places where you live, learn, work and play can expose you to common asthma triggers like pet dander, dust mites, pests like rodents and cockroaches, mold, cigarette smoke, pollen, air pollution and more. Managing triggers is just one part of controlling asthma, however. Work with your health care provider to make an asthma action plan and keep track of your symptoms and where you are when they occur. Learn more at nhlbi.nih.gov/BreatheBetter.


National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

