Manufactured Home Tax Distributed

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, today announced the distribution of the year’s first half manufactured home tax.
In addition to these collected taxes, Wood County subdivisions will share in homestead and rollback reimbursements from the State of Ohio of approximately $164,000. This money together with an equal second half reimbursement will be distributed following the August manufactured home settlement.
The applicants Ohio modified adjusted gross income cannot exceed $33,600. Mr. Oestreich urges those who think they might qualify to contact the Auditor’s office at (419) 354-9173 or from Northern Wood County 1-866-860-4140, extension 9173.
There are 3,823 registered manufactured homes generating a tax of $664,647.63
That tax is disbursed to the political subdivisions as follows: