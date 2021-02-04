Marathon Center for the Performing Arts to Offer Masterclass and Workshops!

Findlay, OH, February 3, 2021– Channel your inner star with the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts’ upcoming masterclass and workshop series. Programming is available in February for students in grades 6-12. More programming will be added in the months to come. Students will have the opportunity to register for the following courses:

Broadway Lights Masterclass Series: Come and learn the music, explore the story and characters, and learn a dance combination in the style of the following classic Broadway Musicals; Oklahoma!, Chicago, West Side Story, and Guys and Dolls. For grades 6-12. February 22, 23, 24 and 25- 6-8 p.m. Findlay native Boe Wank will serve as instructor for this masterclass.

Scenic Painting Workshop – Come learn the basics of scenic painting with us! Over the span of this four-day workshop you will learn how to use paint and brushes to make a plain flat surface look like realistic looking wood, brick, and marble for the stage! For grades 7-12. Feb 9, 11, 16 and 18- 6-7 p.m. Devon King, Instructor.

Each participant is expected to attend all dates for the workshop, for the entire duration of each class. To register visit www.mcpa.org . Registration is limited to maintain safety and social distancing guidelines so don’t delay! Classes will be held in person at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay, Ohio.

