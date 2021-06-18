Marathon Center for the Performing Arts to Offer Masterclasses

Findlay, OH, June 17, 2021– Channel your inner star with the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts’ upcoming masterclass series. Programming is available in July for students in grades 6-12, as well as adults!

Participants will have the opportunity to register for the following courses:

Broadway Lights Masterclass Series: Book It!

Join Findlay-born and NYC-based actor, dancer, and choreographer Boe Wank in a fun and fast-paced class all about how to make dance and auditions what they’re supposed to be: expressive, creative, and EXCITING! Each class, Boe will guide you in a warm-up and technique crash course in four different dance styles seen in your favorite musicals nationwide, before leading a mock-dance audition where you can use the tools you’ve learned to BOOK THE JOB! Every student will be “cast”, and each class will end with a discussion about what everyone learned and how to apply it to their next performance or audition opportunity. All levels of experience welcome!

For grades 6-12. July 26, 27, 28 and 29- 6-8 p.m.

Broadway of Bust Adult Masterclass: Tap Your Troubles Away!

Join Findlay native Boe Wank for an afternoon of forgetting your troubles and getting tappy! This open-level tap masterclass will touch on everything from the basics for newer dancers to some tricks for more seasoned hoofers, culminating in a feel-good combination that’s sure to send you flapping home! Tap shoes recommended, but any dance shoe—character or a jazz shoe will work.

For Ages 18 and up. July 25- 2-4 p.m.

Each participant is expected to attend all dates for the workshop, for the entire duration of each class. To register visit www.mcpa.org. Registration is limited so don’t delay! Classes will be held in person at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay, Ohio.

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts (MCPA) is one of Northwest Ohio’s premier destination for diverse arts programming and entertainment. MCPA features a beautifully renovated 969 seat performance space featuring a large proscenium stage with expanded backstage capabilities, state-of-the-art lighting and sound technology, and new seating; a multi-purpose event hall for intimate performances, rehearsals, meetings, corporate and private events; an atrium lobby; a lounge space; an art gallery; a suite of dressing rooms, and flexible spaces in the lower level to provide arts education classes for the community.