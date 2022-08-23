Marathon Center for the Performing Arts to Offer Performing and Visual Art Clubs

Findlay, OH, August 22, 2022 – Marathon Center for the Performing Arts gears up for back-to-school with fall education programming covering both visual and performing arts curriculum.

MCPA Art Clubs return with a variety of arts and crafts projects during a six-week time frame. Students in each age group will engage in many different 2D and 3D projects in a variety of mediums including clay, paint, printmaking, drawing, and more. Open to students in grades K-12. Learn more and register at MCPA.org/ArtClubs.

MCPA Youtheatre Club returns this fall with monthly meetings running September through May. Meetings focus on creativity, education, and self-expression for any and all who wish to explore the theatrical arts. Students of all experience levels in grades 1-12 are welcome. Learn more and register at MCPA.org/YoutheatreClub.

Participants are expected to attend all dates, for the entire duration of each club. For registration details, please visit MCPA.org. Registration is limited so don’t delay! Classes will be held in person at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay, Ohio.

