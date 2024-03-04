North Baltimore, Ohio

March 4, 2024 12:51 pm

The District Update – Water Shed
March ’24 Troop 315 Newsletter

 

Just in case you missed us in the Toledo Blade at winter camp
 
 
 
 
 

Photo Gallery: Local scouts host Winter Weekend at Camp Miakonda

Troops made their way around Camp Miakonda during Winter Weekend, hosted by the Wood District of the Erie Shores…

 
 
 
I hope a lot of you were able to attend Jesse’s Eagle ceremony, I am very proud of all our scout especially ranking to the highest rank.  I see Josh has planned his in April.  Daniel, Joseph, Boden are all working on their projects.  I believe Zack is starting one himself.  He’ll need lots of support to get it done by May.  
 
Monsoon Lagoon
 
The troop has been asking to go to Monsoon Lagoon this year in spite of the price of $45.00 which we do on the Wednesday before summer camp, we are able to reduce that price to 32.00 per scout and use troop fund to offset.  
 So, June 12 will be our date to go.  I’ll need a ticket count ASAP to ensure I can get enough but not overbuy while they’re somewhat discounted.
 
 
March 15-17 Camp

The troop will be camping at Camp Berry that weekend and then off to their Camp Alaska Sat morning. The troop can buddy up but will have to hike ¼ mile to their primitive site and handle a 24 hr camp on their own. . We will leave the scouthouse at 6pm Fri night. During your camp Alaska, Cub Scouts will stop for lunch and check out your campsite. Pack 372

March 17 Blue and Gold

6pm at the NBHS Auditoria. Full Class A. We will be accepting 3-4 scouts into our troop that day.

April 14

Eagle Court of Honor for Josh Fennel, April 14 at 2pm. American Legion

Summer Camp Update

With the large addition to our troop anticipated. We have an opportunity to offer 2 Summer Camps this year. I’ts been 6 years since we did this, but can offer Camp Frontier from June 16 – 22 and Camp Berry from July 14-20. Camp Berry offers a great program for first time campers with its Baden Powell program and shorter travel to and from camp. For older scouts, there are a lot of merit badges to offer however, Scouts can pick either camp or both if you’d like to double up on merit badges this year. Let me know which camp you’re interested in.

 
Black Swamp Camp Berry Link
 
Scouts BSA Registration & Resources (blackswampbsa.org)
 
 

Scouts BSA Registration & Resources

 

 
 
 
Pioneer Scout Reservation Link 
 

 

Scouts BSA Summer Camp Leader’s/Parent’s Guide | Camp Frontier | Pioneer Scout Reservation | Erie Shores Council (psrweb.org)

 

Scouts BSA Summer Camp Leader’s/Parent’s Guide | Camp Frontier | Pioneer…

camp frontier, Pioneer Scout Reservation

Cost for camp this is 372.00 for early bird payments. no later than April 22,2024.  BSA physical needs done annually and collected by June 1st.  

Adult Leaders are 182.00 and require current Youth Protection, Leader registration for our unit and Michigan Registry completed.  below is the link for that

Central-Registry-Clearance-Request-Instructions-2016-v3.pdf (michiganscouting.org)

All participants also need a annual BSA health form.

 
New Scout registration
 
All new scouts who have joined, I’ll need BSA apps so please, parents, get those to me .  Joey K., Rylex L , Elijah B.  Zane W. and John B.  If you need a BSA PDF fillable one.  Here is the link.
 
524-406.pdf (scouting.org)  – Fill in the blanks and send it back to me.
 plus the 3 – 4 from Pack 372
 
Financial help
 
I want to ensure all our families that everyone who wants to be a scout can , regardless of cost.  If anyone ever needs a little sponsorship for any camps, membership or uniform needs, please check with myself ( Shawn) or Mike , Frank, Larry.  We do have friends of the troop willing to supplement our needs.  I only put that out there since I too see cost as a hurdle with some so don’t be afraid to ask 
 
Quote from Lord Baden Powell
 
“Teach Scouts not how to get a living, but how to live.” “We must change boys from a ‘what can I get’ to a ‘what can I give’ attitude.” “The code of the knight is still the code of the gentleman today.” “The real way to gain happiness is to give it to others.”

