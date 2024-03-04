March ’24 Troop 315 Newsletter

March Troop 315 Newsletter

Just in case you missed us in the Toledo Blade at winter camp

Photo Gallery: Local scouts host Winter Weekend at Camp Miakonda Troops made their way around Camp Miakonda during Winter Weekend, hosted by the Wood District of the Erie Shores…

I hope a lot of you were able to attend Jesse’s Eagle ceremony, I am very proud of all our scout especially ranking to the highest rank. I see Josh has planned his in April. Daniel, Joseph, Boden are all working on their projects. I believe Zack is starting one himself. He’ll need lots of support to get it done by May.

Monsoon Lagoon

The troop has been asking to go to Monsoon Lagoon this year in spite of the price of $45.00 which we do on the Wednesday before summer camp, we are able to reduce that price to 32.00 per scout and use troop fund to offset.

So, June 12 will be our date to go. I’ll need a ticket count ASAP to ensure I can get enough but not overbuy while they’re somewhat discounted.

March 15-17 Camp

The troop will be camping at Camp Berry that weekend and then off to their Camp Alaska Sat morning. The troop can buddy up but will have to hike ¼ mile to their primitive site and handle a 24 hr camp on their own. . We will leave the scouthouse at 6pm Fri night. During your camp Alaska, Cub Scouts will stop for lunch and check out your campsite. Pack 372

March 17 Blue and Gold

6pm at the NBHS Auditoria. Full Class A. We will be accepting 3-4 scouts into our troop that day.

April 14

Eagle Court of Honor for Josh Fennel, April 14 at 2pm. American Legion

Summer Camp Update

With the large addition to our troop anticipated. We have an opportunity to offer 2 Summer Camps this year. I’ts been 6 years since we did this, but can offer Camp Frontier from June 16 – 22 and Camp Berry from July 14-20. Camp Berry offers a great program for first time campers with its Baden Powell program and shorter travel to and from camp. For older scouts, there are a lot of merit badges to offer however, Scouts can pick either camp or both if you’d like to double up on merit badges this year. Let me know which camp you’re interested in.