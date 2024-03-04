March ’24 Troop 315 Newsletter

March Troop 315 Newsletter
The troop will be camping at Camp Berry that weekend and then off to their Camp Alaska Sat morning. The troop can buddy up but will have to hike ¼ mile to their primitive site and handle a 24 hr camp on their own. . We will leave the scouthouse at 6pm Fri night. During your camp Alaska, Cub Scouts will stop for lunch and check out your campsite. Pack 372
March 17 Blue and Gold
6pm at the NBHS Auditoria. Full Class A. We will be accepting 3-4 scouts into our troop that day.
April 14
Eagle Court of Honor for Josh Fennel, April 14 at 2pm. American Legion
Summer Camp Update
With the large addition to our troop anticipated. We have an opportunity to offer 2 Summer Camps this year. I’ts been 6 years since we did this, but can offer Camp Frontier from June 16 – 22 and Camp Berry from July 14-20. Camp Berry offers a great program for first time campers with its Baden Powell program and shorter travel to and from camp. For older scouts, there are a lot of merit badges to offer however, Scouts can pick either camp or both if you’d like to double up on merit badges this year. Let me know which camp you’re interested in.
Cost for camp this is 372.00 for early bird payments. no later than April 22,2024. BSA physical needs done annually and collected by June 1st.
Adult Leaders are 182.00 and require current Youth Protection, Leader registration for our unit and Michigan Registry completed. below is the link for that
Central-Registry-Clearance-
All participants also need a annual BSA health form.