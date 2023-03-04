North Baltimore, Ohio

March 4, 2023

March Into Spring With the Wood County Parks

 Park District

properties are free & open daily 8 am – 30 minutes past sunset.

Carter Historic Farm buildings are open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 – 4 pm.

March 2023

Hiking for Health

Friday, March 3, April 14, and May 26 10:30-11:30 am

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve

26940 Lime City Rd, Perrysburg

Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all.

Register Here

Skunk Cabbage Walk

Saturday, March 4; 10:30 am-12:00 pm

Bradner Preserve

11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner

Meet Wood County’s earliest blooming wildflower and learn how it can melt its way through snow and attract pollinators in late winter. We will start indoors for a short introduction to this amazing plant and then hit the boardwalk and march forth to find it.

Register Here

Paddling Prep: Kayaks & Gear Informational

Wednesday, March 8; 6:30 pm-8:00 pm

Otsego Park: Stone Building

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

The options for kayaks, life jackets, and paddles are vast. Learn the reasons behind the diversity of these items as well as other equipment to make educated decisions about your gear and safety. Get connected with our schedule of kayak and canoe trips and classes to take your paddling to the next level.

 

Register Here

Making Maple Syrup with the Wood County District Public Library

Saturday, March 11; 1:00 pm-2:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green

The parks and the Wood County District Public Library are teaming up for some maple syrup making! We will share information about making maple syrup along with the Library’s Children’s Place staff sharing the story of the 1957 Newbery Award-winning novel Miracles on Maple Hill. This nostalgic story is available to check out from the library and through Hoopla digital services.

No registration is needed.

Safe Transport of Farm Equipment

Sunday, March 12; 1:00 pm-3:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green

Join Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Will Richardson to learn or refresh your memory on the safe transport of farm equipment and machinery on the roads. Topics will include subjects such as chaining, width/height/length/weight requirements, lights and flags, reflective tape, transporting large quantities of fuel and more. Improve your knowledge of and compliance with Ohio’s laws and regulations relating to transport of equipment to improve safety for all. Time will be provided for Q&A.

Register Here

Leprechaun Open Geocaching

Tuesday, March 14; 4:30 pm-7:00 pm

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve

26940 Lime City Rd, Perrysburg

Solve riddles to find the hidden leprechauns’ secret treasure caches! Stop by anytime between 4:30 and 7:00 pm to borrow one of our GPS units or bring your smartphone with the Google Maps app and search for hidden geocaches in the park. Previous tech or geocaching experience is suggested to navigate this multi-cache course challenge. Dress for the weather and be prepared for substantial walking and self-guided exploration. No SWAG for exchange necessary.

Register Here

Coffee with the Birds

Wednesday, March 15; 8:30 am-10:00 am

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve

26940 Lime City Rd, Perrysburg

Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! We’ll be visiting a different park and starting with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or all monthly programs.

Register Here

Backpacking Basics: Choosing Gear

Wednesday, March 15; 6:30 pm-8:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Designed for the aspiring backpacker, this series seeks to empower beginners with knowledge and confidence to embark on their first backpacking adventures. Choosing gear can be a daunting task, but knowing what to look for and why can help filter selections. We’ll cover packs, footwear, clothing and specialty items for safety and convenience.

Register Here

Advanced Knitting: Purl Stitch

Saturday, March 18; 10:00 am-12:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green

Improve your knitting skills and learn how to do the purl stitch! Participants will also learn how to alternate the knit and purl stitch, and how to read a pattern. Yarn and needles will be provided. This program is recommended for those with some basic knitting skills or those that have taken ‘Knitting for Beginners’ at Carter Historic Farm.

Register Here

NW Ohio Equinox Walk to See a Sky Dance

Saturday, March 18; 7:30 pm-9:00 pm

Slippery Elm Trail, Cricket Frog Cove

14810 Freyman Rd, Cygnet

Time to get into the swing for spring! As the sun sets on the 1st day of the year with 12+ hours of sunlight locally, a very special bird begins preparing for one the best aerial courtship displays in North America. He goes by names such as: bogsucker, timberdoodle, mudbat and many more. This will be a twilight hike. We will listen for nocturnal wildlife and gaze at a sky full of stars. No dogs permitted. There will be walking on grassy uneven trails that may have shallow standing water. Warm, waterproof footwear that rises to at least the ankle is recommended.

Register Here

Homeschoolers: Nature Journaling

Tuesday, March 28; 10:00 am-12:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Join us to learn about a variety of nature topics, each day with a different theme. This program is designed for children age 6 and older. Parents must stay with the group. Registration required, register the participating children only.

Register Here

yellow_spring_daffodil.jpg

Preschoolers in the Parks: Welcome Spring!

Tuesday, March 28; 10:30 am-11:30 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

For ages 3-6, we’ll be discussing a different topic each month. A story and a brief walk afterwards will be a part of the experience. Register the participating child only. Adults must stay with children for the duration of the program.

Register Here

Monthly Mindfulness

Wednesday, March 29; 7:00 pm-8:30 pm

Saturday, April 8; 9:30 – 11:00 am

Thursday, May 11; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required.

Register for March Mindfulness Here

Timberdoodle Trek

Wednesday, March 29; 7:45 pm-9:00 pm

Baldwin Woods Preserve

14080 Range Line Rd

As the sun sets a very special bird begins preparing for one the best aerial courtship displays in North America. He goes by names such as: bogsucker, timberdoodle, mudbat and many more. There will be walking on grassy uneven trails that may have shallow standing water. Warm, waterproof footwear that rises to at least the ankle is recommended. No dogs permitted.

 

Register Here

Plant & Butterfly Monitor Training

Thursday, March 30; 6:30 pm-8:00 pm

Park District Headquarters

18729 Mercer Road, Bowling Green, Ohio

Learn to monitor native plants and/or butterflies in Wood County Parks. This is a great way to receive your Master Gardener or Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist hours. This program kicks off the 2023 monitoring season for new and returning monitors.

Register Here

