March Into Spring With the Wood County Parks

NW Ohio Equinox Walk to See a Sky Dance Saturday, March 18; 7:30 pm-9:00 pm Slippery Elm Trail, Cricket Frog Cove 14810 Freyman Rd, Cygnet Time to get into the swing for spring! As the sun sets on the 1st day of the year with 12+ hours of sunlight locally, a very special bird begins preparing for one the best aerial courtship displays in North America. He goes by names such as: bogsucker, timberdoodle, mudbat and many more. This will be a twilight hike. We will listen for nocturnal wildlife and gaze at a sky full of stars. No dogs permitted. There will be walking on grassy uneven trails that may have shallow standing water. Warm, waterproof footwear that rises to at least the ankle is recommended. Register Here