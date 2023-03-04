March Into Spring With the Wood County Parks

Monthly Mindfulness
Wednesday, March 29; 7:00 pm-8:30 pm
Saturday, April 8; 9:30 – 11:00 am
Thursday, May 11; 7:00 – 8:30 pm
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Rd, Perrysburg
Get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required.
